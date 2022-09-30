Open Menu

Real estate investor lists Tribeca townhouse for first time in 20 years

Lucky Bhalla paid $1.5M for 145 Reade Street in 2003, asks $40M

New York /
Sep.September 30, 2022 02:50 PM
By Sasha Jones | Research By Greg Dool
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
145 Reade Street (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, Zillow)

145 Reade Street (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, Zillow)

A Tribeca townhouse is back on the market for the first time in nearly 20 years, asking $40 million.

Real estate investor and founder of Ascot Properties NYC Lucky Bhalla and his wife Laura are the sellers behind 145 Reade Street, Mansion Global reported. If the Bhallas get the price that they’re asking for — or even less — they’ll be making a pretty penny, as the 10,500-square-foot home sold for $1.5 million in 2003.

The five-story limestone and brick townhouse was built in 1910 and rebuilt in 2013 — likely justifying the price hike.

The 23.5-foot-wide home has four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, four half bathrooms and nine fireplaces, three of which are wood burning. The home’s outdoor spaces total over 1,000 square feet.

The grand foyer features ceiling heights up to 24 feet. The first floor includes a large eat-in chef’s kitchen with a fireplace, built-in banquet and patio.

A sweeping staircase leads to the second floor, which has a formal living room with a marble fireplace and French doors that lead to a juliet balcony. There is also a circular dining room with a butler’s pantry and powder room.

Read more

The primary suite is located on the third floor, which has walk-in closets throughout and a bedroom with its own balcony and fireplace. The bathroom has a soaking tub and a fireplace.

Two more bedrooms, with en suite bathrooms, are located on the fourth floor. The fifth floor includes another bedroom and a double-height paneled library, along with a separate wet bar and powder room.

There are two exterior terraces. There is a front patio with a 17-foot pool that is heated and salinated and a back patio with an outdoor kitchen, dining and sitting area.

The couple is selling the home to move to Miami, they told Mansion Global. Compass agent Arran Patel, who has the listing, told the outlet that despite a cooling luxury market at large, he sees the lack of inventory propping Tribeca’s priciest properties up for success.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    renovationsResidential Real Estatetownhouse market

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Corcoran's David Mayer and Compass' Augusto Bittencourt (Corcoran, Compass, Getty)
    Foreign investors shift real estate strategies as dollar strengthens
    Foreign investors shift real estate strategies as dollar strengthens
    Ron Burkle and 704 Broadway (Modlin Group, Hugoatyugo/CC BY-SA 3.0/via Wikimedia Commons)
    Billionaire Ron Burkle selling Noho penthouse
    Billionaire Ron Burkle selling Noho penthouse
    Tim Foley (Anywhere, Getty Images)
    Anywhere Real Estate’s Tim Foley resigns
    Anywhere Real Estate’s Tim Foley resigns
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Rising mortgage rates lock out homebuyers, trigger layoffs
    Rising mortgage rates lock out homebuyers, trigger layoffs
    United Kingdom Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng
    Turmoil hits United Kingdom mortgage market
    Turmoil hits United Kingdom mortgage market
    Lakeland Bank president Thomas Shara (Lakeland Bank, Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    In redlining case, New Jersey lender to pay $12M
    In redlining case, New Jersey lender to pay $12M
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Mortgage rates climb to 15-year high
    Mortgage rates climb to 15-year high
    Corcoran's Sheri Winter Parker and Compass' Elkin (Getty, Corcoran, Compass)
    Cyberattack cripples Suffolk County real estate industry
    Cyberattack cripples Suffolk County real estate industry
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.