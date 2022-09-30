Open Menu

WeWork stock has taken a WeDive. Will it resurface?

“It checks every box of what you would be scared of in this environment,” said one analyst

National News Analysis /
Sep.September 30, 2022 04:31 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani (Getty Images, WeWork)

WeWork CEO Sandeep Mathrani (Getty Images, WeWork)

WeWork was on the verge of the corporate comeback story of the century.

Wild child CEO Adam Neumann was gone, losses were shrinking and experienced executives were taking the co-working firm public just two years after its disastrous IPO attempt.

For WeWork, the successful public offering was a triumph. “Yes, we’re not the $47 billion behemoth we once claimed to be, but we’re still worth billions! The business model is good! It was just our crazy founder!”

It was a fuck-you to legions of doubters.

But the joy didn’t last. Since WeWork’s SPAC offering late last year, its stock has come crashing down. It was trading at $2.65 a share Friday afternoon, down from a high of $13.02 a year ago.

To be sure, the broader market has had a terrible 2022. On Thursday, the Dow dropped 450 points. The S&P 500 sank to a new low for the year. Even Apple, a stalwart during down times, fell 5 percent. It’s a bloodbath everywhere you look.

But WeWork has not simply been caught in a wave of investor pessimism. The company has real problems.

It lost $635 million in the second quarter. It has $2.1 billion in short-term debt. And, despite Neumann’s initial claims to the contrary, WeWork is an office company. It operates in the real estate sector hit hardest by the pandemic.

A key issue for WeWork’s stock besides profitability is Beta — an indicator of the stock’s volatility compared to the stock market as a whole. A Beta of 1 means the stock fluctuates the same as the entire market does. WeWork’s Beta is 1.57. At the moment, that is bad for any company, but especially so for unprofitable ones, and even worse for SPAC companies like WeWork.

“It checks every box of what you would be scared of in this environment,” said Alex Snyder, an analyst at CenterSquare Investment Management, who follows WeWork.

Read more

So the real question remains: Is WeWork heading into bag holder territory?

Maybe. But perhaps Ziploc, not Hefty, should be the bag of choice.

WeWork has been heading in the right direction under CEO Sandeep Mathrani. As of June, revenue was up 37 percent and losses down 31 percent from a year earlier. Occupancy had climbed back to pre-pandemic levels.

And the economy’s expected downturn could actually help the firm. More uncertainty could lead office users to ditch long-term contracts in favor of short-term leases, like the kind WeWork offers. The company is also positioning itself as a beneficiary of hybrid work.

But first WeWork must weather the storm. To do this, it needs cash.

WeWork had $625 million on hand as of June 30, down from $924 million at the end of 2021.

“I say they have got at least another year of rope,” said Snyder.

If not, the company will have to find more cash. Doing so by issuing shares is an unappetizing option with the stock trading under $3.

“They will not want to raise money at these prices and I know Sandeep is smart enough to avoid the dilution,” said Snyder.

If WeWork got to the point where it needed money, it would likely choose convertible debt, Synder said. The company could later convert that debt to equity if the stock price recovers.

Keep in mind, the company still has backing from SoftBank, which, despite its flops, plans to launch its third Vision Fund.

WeWork is in a gray area. No one knows what the future holds for office buildings. The only people who claim to are those who depend on them (paging Marc Holliday and Bruce Flatt).

But WeWork has made improvements under Mathrani. It cut leases and slashed overhead. Selling, general and administrative expenses in the second quarter decreased $38 million from the prior year to $189 million.

Unlike other SoftBank-backed companies, such as Compass, WeWork was not in the “grow at all costs, eat my competitors, spit them out and stomp on them” phase prior to the market downturn. It was not even in the “we are actually a tech company” phase. It was in the “let’s stay in our lane” phase.

What WeWork is good at is getting detached millennials and transient workers into a shared space. Now it just needs to hunker down during the shitshow in the markets and it could get through to the other side in decent shape.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Co-workingCommercial Real EstateSandeep MathraniWeWork

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Wendy Silverstein (Credit: Getty Images)
    Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out
    Wendy Silverstein, co-head of WeWork’s real-estate fund, is out
    WeWork CEO Adam Neumann (Credit: Getty Images and iStock)
    WeWork’s side businesses are fizzling
    WeWork’s side businesses are fizzling
    Sarah Pontius (Credit: Union College)
    Another head rolls at WeWork
    Another head rolls at WeWork
    Cartier's Cyrille Vigneron and 653 Fifth Avenue (Cartier, Linkedin, Getty)
    Cartier betting on appetite for luxury with US retail expansion
    Cartier betting on appetite for luxury with US retail expansion
    Gale Brewer (Getty, Gale Brewer)
    City takes aim at landlords’ empty retail space
    City takes aim at landlords’ empty retail space
    SL Green chairman Marc Holliday and One Madison Avenue (Getty Images, SL Green Realty Corp)
    Franklin Templeton takes 347K sf at SL Green’s One Madison Avenue
    Franklin Templeton takes 347K sf at SL Green’s One Madison Avenue
    Leslie Alexander with 1117 Main Road in Riverhead (top) and 2045 Sound Avenue in Mattituck (Getty, Compass)
    Leslie Alexander lists pair of North Fork properties with development rights
    Leslie Alexander lists pair of North Fork properties with development rights
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Office occupancy stalls after Labor Day push
    Office occupancy stalls after Labor Day push
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.