Aspen Mansion sells for a steep $69M

Silver Lining Ranch will used as a rental

Oct.October 01, 2022 03:00 PM
TRD Staff
Silver Lining Ranch in Aspen (Redfin, Illustration by The Real Deal)

The silver lining for Aspen’s Silver Lining Ranch is its $69 million sales price, making it one of the top deals the luxe resort town has ever seen.

The sellers are Elizabeth and John Burgess, co-founder of BC Partners, a British private-equity firm, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The buyers are Meriwether Companies and Revere Capital, two real estate companies that recently bought the nearby Aspen Club. The fitness club will be redeveloped as a 144,000-square-foot hospitality, culinary, fitness, health and wellness venue. As a result, Silver Lining Ranch will be rented out on a nightly basis to supplement the club.

Silver Lining Ranch is a 18,000-square-foot, three-story house. It has 10 bedrooms. The Burgesses bought the property for $10.5 million in 2010.

Prior to the Burgesses, Silver Lining Ranch was owned by the Little Star Foundation, which used it as a retreat for terminally ill children.

Despite its hefty price tag, Silving Lining Ranch isn’t quite the most expensive deal ever closed in Aspen. That distinction goes to a 2021 mansion sale by Lewis A. Sanders, founder and chief executive of investment firm Sanders Capital, for $72.5 million. The buyer was Patrick Dovigi, a retired Canadian professional hockey player.

Aspen has been home to a number of high priced deals this year. In September, William Wrigley Jr., the heir to the Wrigley Gum fortune, sold his Aspen estate for $30 million. Earlier, in June, Billionaire Rob Walton, heir to the Walmart fortune, sold a piece of undeveloped land for a record-breaking $30.8 million. In July, a mansion built into the side of Aspen Mountain hit the market, asking a whopping $100 million.

— Sasha Jones

Read more




    Aspen

