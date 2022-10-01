Fans of the Netflix series “Stranger Things” found a real-life portal into The Upside Down by paying double the asking price for an 1,850-square-foot piece of memorabilia.

A Fayetteville, Georgia, house that featured prominently in the series’ first season as the home of the fictional Byers family hit the market recently, but it didn’t stay on the market long. It was placed under contract in about a week, according to Insider, for nearly twice its $300,000 ask.

The home is more than 120 years old and in need of significant renovations that the longtime owner couldn’t afford, according to Michael Smith of eXp, who listed the property. He told the New York Post that the fixer-upper needs between $50,000 and $100,000 in repairs.

This didn’t stop diehard fans from wanting to scoop up the property about 30 minutes south of Atlanta (“Stranger Things” takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana). Smith said his phone was ringing off the hook as soon as it was listed and things moved quickly thereafter.

The very motivated buyers currently under contract are represented by Katie Siplon of TriCounty Real Estate, who told Insider they intend to get a return on their investment through fan experiences on Airbnb.

The decrepit home sits on more than 6 acres of land and includes three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

Fan experience homes on Airbnb are becoming easier to find. From hit TV shows to blockbuster films, the rental service proves to be a viable platform to market unique or famous short-term rental investments.