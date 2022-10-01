Open Menu

“Stranger Things” home under contract and headed to Airbnb

Telekinetic child not included

National Weekend Edition /
Oct.October 01, 2022 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A photo illustration of 149 Coastline Road in Fayetteville, Georgia (Getty Images, EXP Realty, Georgia Open Houses)

A photo illustration of 149 Coastline Road in Fayetteville, Georgia (Getty Images, EXP Realty, Georgia Open Houses)

Fans of the Netflix series “Stranger Things” found a real-life portal into The Upside Down by paying double the asking price for an 1,850-square-foot piece of memorabilia.

A Fayetteville, Georgia, house that featured prominently in the series’ first season as the home of the fictional Byers family hit the market recently, but it didn’t stay on the market long. It was placed under contract in about a week, according to Insider, for nearly twice its $300,000 ask.

The home is more than 120 years old and in need of significant renovations that the longtime owner couldn’t afford, according to Michael Smith of eXp, who listed the property. He told the New York Post that the fixer-upper needs between $50,000 and $100,000 in repairs.

This didn’t stop diehard fans from wanting to scoop up the property about 30 minutes south of Atlanta (“Stranger Things” takes place in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana). Smith said his phone was ringing off the hook as soon as it was listed and things moved quickly thereafter.

The very motivated buyers currently under contract are represented by Katie Siplon of TriCounty Real Estate, who told Insider they intend to get a return on their investment through fan experiences on Airbnb.

The decrepit home sits on more than 6 acres of land and includes three bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

Fan experience homes on Airbnb are becoming easier to find. From hit TV shows to blockbuster films, the rental service proves to be a viable platform to market unique or famous short-term rental investments.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    AirbnbGeorgiaRentalTV

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Mayor Bill de Blasio, 54 West 39th Street, 62 Grand Street, and 208 West 30th Street (Credit: Google Maps)
    The Airbnb crackdown continues: City targets three more buildings
    The Airbnb crackdown continues: City targets three more buildings
    Mayor Bill de Blasio and Stanley “Skip” Karol, an Airbnb host (Credit: Getty Images and Youtube)
    Airbnb host narrowly clears hurdle in First Amendment claim against city
    Airbnb host narrowly clears hurdle in First Amendment claim against city
    A West Village Airbnb listing (Credit: Airbnb)
    Airbnb Luxe launched without listings in one of their biggest potential markets — why?
    Airbnb Luxe launched without listings in one of their biggest potential markets — why?
    A photo illustration of Daniel Brodsky and 75 West End Avenue (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Brodsky brings challenge to NYC Airbnb law
    Brodsky brings challenge to NYC Airbnb law
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    How illegal Airbnbs slip through the cracks
    How illegal Airbnbs slip through the cracks
    A photo illustration of The Olivia at 315 West 33rd Street (Brookfield Properties, Getty Images)
    Brookfield sues Midtown tenants over illegal Airbnb scheme
    Brookfield sues Midtown tenants over illegal Airbnb scheme
    The exterior of the home with Marlon Brando as Don Corleone (AirBnb, Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Live like a don: “Godfather” mansion touted on Airbnb
    Live like a don: “Godfather” mansion touted on Airbnb
    Mayor Eric Adams and 344 E 51st Street (Getty, Google Maps)
    Mayor cracks whip on broker’s short-term rental scheme
    Mayor cracks whip on broker’s short-term rental scheme
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.