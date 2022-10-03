Open Menu

Brooklyn luxury contracts end September on a low note

Total of 12 contracts after struggle to rebound from extended Labor Day lull

New York /
Oct.October 03, 2022 04:54 PM
By Harrison Connery
26 Verandah Place and 30 Front Street in Brooklyn (StreetEasy, Getty)

Brooklyn’s luxury market has closed out a September it would likely prefer to not remember.

The market has struggled to rebound from an extended Labor Day lull, according to Compass’ weekly report of homes in the borough asking $2 million or more. Signed contracts last week over the week prior from eight to 12, still only five above 2022’s lowest week.

The most expensive home to enter contract last week was a Cobble Hill townhouse at 26 Verandah Place, asking $5.75 million. The home, built in the 1860s, has four bedrooms and two bathrooms across 3,200 square feet.

It also has high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, sliding doors, a sunroom and a chef’s kitchen with custom wood cabinetry. Outside, it has private parking, a 385-square-foot deck and a terrace.

The second most expensive home to enter contract last week was Unit 21D at Fortis Property Group’s Olympia Dumbo, asking just under $4.4 million.

The 1,900-square-foot condo at 30 Front Street in Dumbo has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It has a foyer, a custom kitchen and a primary suite with a large walk-in closet.

Amenities at Olympia Dumbo include a 24-hour doorman, a fitness center with a pool, a game lounge and a bowling alley.

The sail-shaped building overlooking the East River was on pace earlier this year to become the borough’s most expensive building ever. After several weeks absent from the signed contracts report, it’s the second week in a row the property had the borough’s second most expensive contract.

The combined sales volume of last week’s was $35 million. The average price per square foot was $1,428 and homes spent on average 156 days on the market. The average home was discounted 1 percent, down from 2 percent the week before.




