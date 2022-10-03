The Real Deal‘s October 2022 issue is live for subscribers and will soon hit mailboxes across the country.

This month’s features include a look at Frank Gehry’s ambitious Los Angeles River project, rank New York’s top law firms and profile Quintin Primo, the dealmaker who helped maneuver Google’s move into the downtown Chicago.

We also take a look at illegal Airbnbs and why they thrive in New York, what’s next for the city’s office market (and its biggest office owner) and sit down with Fifth Wall’s Brad Greiwe for a Closing interview about turmoil in proptech and the future of housing.

Of course, perhaps the hottest topic in residential brokerage is Compass and its quest for profitability. The firm’s plan to cut costs and reverse hundreds of millions of dollars in losses is likely to have wide-ranging affects on its agents, acquired firms, staffers, investors, rivals and the industry at large. We break down the brokerage’s financial situation and take a look inside CEO Robert Reffkin’s wartime playbook.

