Open Menu

Regal Ventures picks up Midtown retail condo in strong week of i-sales

Five deals for mid-market commercial properties hit city records

New York /
Oct.October 04, 2022 08:00 AM
By Pat Ralph
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Regal Ventures’ Alexander Smith with 301 West 53rd Street (LinkedIn, Fifty Third and Eighth, Getty)

Regal Ventures’ Alexander Smith with 301 West 53rd Street (LinkedIn, Fifty Third and Eighth, Getty)

New York City dealmakers closed out September with a strong week of mid-market investment sales, driven by the multifamily market.

Three of the five commercial property transactions between $10 million and $40 million that hit city records last week included apartments. Two deals were in the Bronx abd Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens each had one. Below is more information on each deal, ranked by dollar amount.

1. An entity connected to Regal Ventures purchased the retail condo unit and parking garage at 301 West 53rd Street in Midtown for a combined $35.3 million from an entity tied to PGIM Real Estate. The 257,600-square-foot mixed-use condominium, known as Fifty Third and Eighth, has 249 units across 25 floors. The condo conversion project was formerly operated by HFZ Capital Group, which lost control of it through foreclosure last year to CIM Group.

2. An entity connected to GDC Properties bought a mixed-use building at 625 Driggs Avenue in Williamsburg for $21.4 million from an entity tied to Mavik Capital Management. Cushman & Wakefield brokered the transaction, Bldup reported. Built in 2019, the 18,000-square-foot building has 20 units across six floors. The property last sold in 2013 for $4.4 million.

Read more

3. An entity tied to developer David Levitan’s Liberty One Group bought an apartment building at 1838 Vyse Avenue in Crotona Park, the Bronx, for $12.2 million from an entity connected to Jeffrey Zwick. Built in 1931, the 44,500-square-foot property has 64 units across five floors. It last sold in 1974 for an undisclosed amount.

4. An entity connected to David Einstein Real Estate bought a portfolio of 10 apartment buildings at 818-862 Beck Street in Woodstock, the Bronx, for $12.1 million from an entity tied to Lemle & Wolff Companies. Built in 1907, the properties consist of 93 units across more than 79,000 square feet. The buildings were last sold in 1984 for an undisclosed amount.

5. An entity tied to the Vorea Group sold a pair of two-story office buildings at 5-36 50th Avenue in Long Island City for $11.4 million to itself and entities connected to Andru Coren’s Eaglestone and Pace Companies.

It wasn’t immediately clear why Vorea is listed as the buyer and seller. The firm had yet to respond when contacted for comment. The purchase could be part of the Borden Ave Op Zone, a joint venture between Vorea and Coren to develop the firm’s “LIC Triangle” campus. Built in 1931, the buildings span 12,500 square feet. Vorea bought the property in August for $4.7 million.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrooklynCommercial Real EstateInvestment SalesManhattanQueens

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Wharton Properties’ Jeff Sutton with 1551-1555 Broadway
    Sutton faces foreclosure on Times Square American Eagle
    Sutton faces foreclosure on Times Square American Eagle
    26 Verandah Place and 30 Front Street in Brooklyn (StreetEasy, Getty)
    Brooklyn luxury contracts end September on a low note
    Brooklyn luxury contracts end September on a low note
    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
    NY gets more federal rent aid — but only 6% of need
    NY gets more federal rent aid — but only 6% of need
    Commissioner of the Division of Housing and Community Renewal's RuthAnne Visnauskas (Getty, NY Gov)
    Rent stabilization complaints piling up at agency
    Rent stabilization complaints piling up at agency
    Beanie Babies founder Ty Warner and 57 East 57th Street (Getty Images, MBandman, CC BY 2.0 - via Wikimedia Commons)
    Owner’s feud with Four Seasons leaves Midtown hotel in limbo
    Owner’s feud with Four Seasons leaves Midtown hotel in limbo
    From top left: Daniel Moore, Kenneth Bernstein, Andrew Chung, and Marian Klein with 16 Dupont Street, 23-30 Borden Avenue, and Downtown Brooklyn’s City Point (LinkedIn, Getty, City Realty, Green Pearl, KSS Architects, Williams New York)
    Outer boroughs rival Manhattan for big real estate loans
    Outer boroughs rival Manhattan for big real estate loans
    A photo illustration depicting the massive changes at 2797 Atlantic Avenue (Google Maps, Getty Images)
    Church plans 343 apartments in East New York
    Church plans 343 apartments in East New York
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.