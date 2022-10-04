Open Menu

Rubenstein rolls co-working company into 25 Kent

Mindspace taking 37K sf for first NYC location

New York /
Oct.October 04, 2022 11:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Rubenstein Partners' David Rubenstein and 25 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg (Getty Images, Twenty Five Kent)

Rubenstein Partners’ David Rubenstein and 25 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg (Getty Images, Twenty Five Kent)

Another coworking company has arrived in New York City.

Israel-based Mindspace is taking 37,000 square feet at Rubenstein Partners’ mixed-use 25 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg, Commercial Observer reported. Asking rent on the 10-year lease for the partial floor space was not disclosed.

Both parties handled the deal in house. Mindspace aims to open the outpost in the spring, where it will be launching its fifth United States location. It’s unclear how many workstations will be available at the outpost, which includes lounges, stocked kitchens and meeting rooms.

The Brooklyn space joins a 30,000-square-foot floor the coworking company leased in August from R&B Realty Group at The Gateway at Wynwood. The Miami location is also slated for a spring launch. There will be 435 workstations available, meaning there could be more at the larger NYC space.

Read more

Mindspace last year secured $72 million in a funding round to fuel its expansion in Israel, the United States and Europe. As of August, the workspace provider had approximately 40 locations across 20 cities.

Rubenstein landed a $178 million refinancing package in March for the Williamsburg property. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance provided the loan for the eight-story, 500,000-square-foot building, billed as Brooklyn’s first major Class A office construction property in a half-century. Heritage Equity Partners co-owns the development.

In 2019, fashion brand Kith signed a 58,000-square-foot lease at the property, becoming the first tenant. A year later, Amazon Music signed a deal for 40,000 square feet, planning to use the space for either studio or production space.

Work on the development began in 2016 after the City Council voted to rezone the North Williamsburg site. Wells Fargo and Natixis Real Estate Capital provided a construction loan for the project.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrooklynCo-workingCommercial Real EstateWilliamsburg

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Friedkin Property's David Friedkin 2 Canfield Avenue (LinkedIn, Google Maps, Getty)
    GID sells multifamily complex for $113M
    GID sells multifamily complex for $113M
    Regal Ventures’ Alexander Smith with 301 West 53rd Street (LinkedIn, Fifty Third and Eighth, Getty)
    Regal Ventures picks up Midtown retail condo in strong week of i-sales
    Regal Ventures picks up Midtown retail condo in strong week of i-sales
    Wharton Properties’ Jeff Sutton with 1551-1555 Broadway
    Sutton faces foreclosure on Times Square American Eagle
    Sutton faces foreclosure on Times Square American Eagle
    26 Verandah Place and 30 Front Street in Brooklyn (StreetEasy, Getty)
    Brooklyn luxury contracts end September on a low note
    Brooklyn luxury contracts end September on a low note
    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
    NY gets more federal rent aid — but only 6% of need
    NY gets more federal rent aid — but only 6% of need
    Commissioner of the Division of Housing and Community Renewal's RuthAnne Visnauskas (Getty, NY Gov)
    Rent stabilization complaints piling up at agency
    Rent stabilization complaints piling up at agency
    Beanie Babies founder Ty Warner and 57 East 57th Street (Getty Images, MBandman, CC BY 2.0 - via Wikimedia Commons)
    Owner’s feud with Four Seasons leaves Midtown hotel in limbo
    Owner’s feud with Four Seasons leaves Midtown hotel in limbo
    From top left: Daniel Moore, Kenneth Bernstein, Andrew Chung, and Marian Klein with 16 Dupont Street, 23-30 Borden Avenue, and Downtown Brooklyn’s City Point (LinkedIn, Getty, City Realty, Green Pearl, KSS Architects, Williams New York)
    Outer boroughs rival Manhattan for big real estate loans
    Outer boroughs rival Manhattan for big real estate loans
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.