Open Menu

Compass denies private-equity takeover talks

“There have been no talks with private equity firms on this matter,” brokerage says of Insider report

New York /
Oct.October 05, 2022 09:36 PM
By Hiten Samtani
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink

Robert F. Smith (left) and Robert Reffkin (Credit: Vista Equity Partners, Compass)

After a report Wednesday that Compass was being eyed for a takeover by a private equity firm, the brokerage denied having been approached about that possibility.

“Compass has not been contacted by any private equity firms expressing interest in taking the company private,” a spokesperson for the firm told The Real Deal. “There have been no talks with private equity firms on this matter.”

Robert Reffkin, Compass co-founder and CEO, would have to approve any sale, given that he holds shares that give him about half the company’s voting power.

Insider reported that Vista Equity Partners, founded by billionaire Robert F. Smith, was exploring taking Compass private, citing three anonymous sources. The publication reported that another private equity firm could also be involved in the transaction, as well as a proptech startup that could boost Compass’ digital chops.

But Compass took the unusual step of denying the report — public companies do not usually comment on takeover rumors — telling the website that “no private equity firm has contacted Compass expressing any interest in taking the company private.”

Representatives for Insider couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Inside Compass' wartime playbook, from TRD's October issue:

Compass stock shot up more than 10 percent in after-hours trading following the publication of the report. The brokerage has suffered heavy losses over the past 18 months, totaling nearly $800 million, and its stock closed Wednesday down 73 percent this year.

It went public in April 2021 with a nearly $7 billion market cap, which is $1.1 billion today. It has recently moved to aggressively slash costs, engaging in layoffs across its tech, product, administrative and marketing teams, scaling back Compass Concierge, its home-improvement program for sellers, and ending equity grants for new agents. It aims to cut expenses by over $300 million this year.

In August, Vista announced it had struck an $8.4 billion deal to take tax software firm Avalara private. That followed a move in January to take cloud-computing Citrix private in a $16.5 billion deal.

Reprints & Permissions
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Tags
breakingcompassPrivate EquityResidential BrokerageRobert Reffkin

Related Articles

arrow_forward_ios
A photo illustration of Homie co-founder Johnny Hanna (Getty Images, Homie)
Homie CEO departs as startup lays off more employees
Homie CEO departs as startup lays off more employees
From left: Cushman & Wakefield’s Doug Harmon and Adam Spies; American Express CEO Stephen Squeri; and 200 Vesey Street (Getty Images, Cushman & Wakefield, Brookfield Properties, Manhattan College)
American Express to explore headquarters sale, move
American Express to explore headquarters sale, move
From left: Jim St. André, Philip Scheinfeld, and Pauline Miller with 1228 Madison Avenue
Compass bumps Corcoran Sunshine from UES condops
Compass bumps Corcoran Sunshine from UES condops
Compass CEO Robert Reffkin and SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son. (Photo-illustration by Paul Dilakian/The Real Deal)
There will be blood: Inside Compass’ wartime playbook
There will be blood: Inside Compass’ wartime playbook
26 Verandah Place and 30 Front Street in Brooklyn (StreetEasy, Getty)
Brooklyn luxury contracts end September on a low note
Brooklyn luxury contracts end September on a low note
Compass' stock price over time (Source: CNBC)
A dollar deferred: Compass agents down millions on ’21 equity program
A dollar deferred: Compass agents down millions on ’21 equity program
Corcoran's David Mayer and Compass' Augusto Bittencourt (Corcoran, Compass, Getty)
Foreign investors shift real estate strategies as dollar strengthens
Foreign investors shift real estate strategies as dollar strengthens
Tim Foley (Anywhere, Getty Images)
Anywhere Real Estate’s Tim Foley resigns
Anywhere Real Estate’s Tim Foley resigns
arrow_forward_ios

The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.