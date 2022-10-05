Open Menu

Homie CEO departs as startup lays off more employees

Flat-fee brokerage struggling with market turmoil

National /
Oct.October 05, 2022 10:27 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A photo illustration of Homie co-founder Johnny Hanna (Getty Images, Homie)

A photo illustration of Homie co-founder Johnny Hanna (Getty Images, Homie)

For the second time this year, flat-fee start-up brokerage Homie is laying off a swath of employees. This time, its chief executive is also departing from the role.

Homie co-founder Johnny Hanna announced his departure during a tech conference near Salt Lake City last week, Inman confirmed. The departure was first reported by Axios.

The former chief executive cited the “turmoil” that’s upended the market in recent years, including sky-high interest rates that, along with early signs of a recession, spell “an uphill battle” for the industry.

While Hanna will no longer serve as CEO, he will remain with the company as chairman of the board. Fellow co-founder Mike Peregrina has been elevated to CEO at the Utah-based company.

The change at the top comes as the company makes other changes to its workforce. Last week, the company let go of 40 employees. That’s roughly 13 percent of the team that remained after a round of layoffs in February, which resulted in 28 percent of the staff being axed.

Homie is one of many flat-fee brokerages attempting to disrupt the real estate market by eschewing traditional agent commissions and charging homeowners a flat fee — $1,500 — to list and sell homes. The company, founded in 2015, bet on low rates and high efficiency to create an easy and scalable experience.

Read more

Outside of Utah, the company also operates in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho and Nevada.

During February’s round of layoffs, Homie cited inventory shortages as rationale behind the cuts. That was a month before the Federal Reserve began hiking interest rates, which has led to the soaring of mortgage rates, something Hanna reportedly pointed towards when speaking at the Silicon Slopes conference.

Homie employees impacted by the layoffs have plenty of people to commiserate with. The market’s shift from its pandemic frenzy has set off bloodbaths across the industry, with proptech startups, residential brokerages and mortgage firms enacting heavy cuts.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    layoffsResidential BrokerageResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    John Catsimatidis with 48 Haights Cross Road (Getty, Elite Auctions)
    John Catsimatidis gets 87-acre Westchester estate for a steal
    John Catsimatidis gets 87-acre Westchester estate for a steal
    Mortgage applications plunge 14%
    Mortgage applications plunge 14% in a single week
    Mortgage applications plunge 14% in a single week
    Town & Country's Judi Desiderio (Getty, Town & Country Hamptons)
    Hamptons, North Fork sales data emerge in wake of computer hack
    Hamptons, North Fork sales data emerge in wake of computer hack
    Related Companies' Stephen M. Ross and the Time Warner Center at 10 Columbus Circle (Getty Images)
    Steve Ross’ Time Warner Center pad in contract for nearly 50% off ask
    Steve Ross’ Time Warner Center pad in contract for nearly 50% off ask
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Title searches resuming after Suffolk County cyberattack
    Title searches resuming after Suffolk County cyberattack
    From left: Jim St. André, Philip Scheinfeld, and Pauline Miller with 1228 Madison Avenue
    Compass bumps Corcoran Sunshine from UES condops
    Compass bumps Corcoran Sunshine from UES condops
    Compass CEO Robert Reffkin and SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son. (Photo-illustration by Paul Dilakian/The Real Deal)
    There will be blood: Inside Compass’ wartime playbook
    There will be blood: Inside Compass’ wartime playbook
    Annie Leibovitz with 495 West Street (Getty, Google Maps)
    Annie Leibovitz snaps up West Village condo
    Annie Leibovitz snaps up West Village condo
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.