Open Menu

Here’s what Airbnb spent on federal lobbying

Online rental platform sought changes on tourism, housing and taxes

National /
Oct.October 06, 2022 08:00 AM
By Christian Bautista
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky (LinkedIn, Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky (LinkedIn, Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

In the tussle for influence in the country’s legislative chambers, Airbnb is putting its money to work, spending nearly half a million dollars this year to lobby on federal issues relating to tourism, housing and online sales.

The San Francisco–based start-up spent $480,000 on federal lobbying efforts in the first half of the year, according to an analysis by The Real Deal of disclosures filed with the House of Representatives. If the pace holds, the company’s full-year spending would be its highest in the past 10 years.

Airbnb’s most prolific year of federal lobbying was 2020, when it shelled out $690,000. Airbnb did not confirm the figures or provide any information on spending in July, August or September.

The House report does not include lobbying expenditures on the state and local level, where Airbnb is especially active because that is where most regulation of short-term rentals occurs. According to a recent report by SFGate, the start-up routinely deploys grassroots campaigns — through the mobilization of its hosts — to combat short-term rentals restrictions across California.

Aaron Peskin, a member of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, described Airbnb as a “pioneer” in getting its hosts to push back against policies detrimental to short-term rentals.

This year, the company has intervened on several federal legislative proposals. In its second-quarter report, Airbnb disclosed $260,000 in expenses relating to “general discussions” on tourism, payment remittance and H.R. 8152, a data privacy bill that was introduced in June.

The company’s representatives, which lobbied federal agencies such as the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Department of Agriculture and the Forest Service, also pushed for policies relating to housing, taxes, immigration and disaster planning.

Airbnb recently hired Meaghan Lynch, a former aide to Vice President Kamala Harris, as its public policy manager. It is also represented by Kountoupes Denham Carr & Reid, the lobbying firm for the Flex Association, a coalition of gig companies such as Uber, Instacart, DoorDash and Grubhub.

Read more

As Airbnb makes investments on the policy front, its rivals have mostly retreated. Expedia Group, which owns short-term rental platform Vrbo, spent $280,000 on lobbying for the first half of the year. That was its lowest half-year total in the past 10 years.

Airbnb’s spending, however, is modest compared with that of its competitors in the hospitality industry. The American Hotel and Lodging Association, an industry trade group for hotels, spent $1.1 million on federal lobbying for the first half of the year. Marriott International spent $750,000.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Residential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Gary Barnett and Ryan Serhant with Central Park Tower (Ryan Serhant, Itrytohelp32, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons, Getty)
    “I’m like the yin to his yang”: Why Barnett tapped Serhant to sell his crown jewel
    “I’m like the yin to his yang”: Why Barnett tapped Serhant to sell his crown jewel
    A photo illustration of Homie co-founder Johnny Hanna (Getty Images, Homie)
    Homie CEO departs as startup lays off more employees
    Homie CEO departs as startup lays off more employees
    John Catsimatidis with 48 Haights Cross Road (Getty, Elite Auctions)
    John Catsimatidis gets 87-acre Westchester estate for a steal
    John Catsimatidis gets 87-acre Westchester estate for a steal
    Mortgage applications plunge 14%
    Mortgage applications plunge 14% in a single week
    Mortgage applications plunge 14% in a single week
    Town & Country's Judi Desiderio (Getty, Town & Country Hamptons)
    Hamptons, North Fork sales data emerge in wake of computer hack
    Hamptons, North Fork sales data emerge in wake of computer hack
    Related Companies' Stephen M. Ross and the Time Warner Center at 10 Columbus Circle (Getty Images)
    Steve Ross’ Time Warner Center pad in contract for nearly 50% off ask
    Steve Ross’ Time Warner Center pad in contract for nearly 50% off ask
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Title searches resuming after Suffolk County cyberattack
    Title searches resuming after Suffolk County cyberattack
    From left: Jim St. André, Philip Scheinfeld, and Pauline Miller with 1228 Madison Avenue
    Compass bumps Corcoran Sunshine from UES condops
    Compass bumps Corcoran Sunshine from UES condops
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.