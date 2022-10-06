Open Menu

Real estate venture backed by Carlyle’s David Rubenstein raises $240M

Declaration Partners targeting multifamily, industrial markets

New York /
Oct.October 06, 2022 01:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Carlyle's David Rubenstein (Carlyle)

Carlyle’s David Rubenstein (Carlyle)

A venture backed by billionaire Carlyle Group co-founder David Rubenstein raised nearly a quarter of a million dollars to pursue United States property bets.

Investment firm Declaration Partners announced it has raised $240 million, the New York company’s first fund using outside cash, Bloomberg reported. The fund is targeting multifamily and industrial properties across the country.

Read more

Roughly half of the capital has already been committed to investments across the country, including in Charlotte, Pittsburgh and California.

In addition to backing the company, Rubenstein was one of the uber-wealthy who invested in the real estate vehicle.

About 40 investors from the Middle East, Latin America and the United States contributed to the 10-year fund, which has options for holding period extensions. The fund’s investors are largely rich individuals and family offices.

The multifamily and industrial sectors have been hot throughout the pandemic. There have been signs the industrial real estate boom is coming to an end — Amazon earlier this year pulled back on its industrial dealings — but warehouse and logistics space is still at a premium across the country.

Rubenstein is estimated to be worth $3.8 billion. In 2017, his family office provided the anchor investment for Declaration, which relied on that money and capital from other individuals before launching its first fund. The firm has $2.5 billion of assets under management and 20 employees, about half in real estate.

Last year, Declaration teamed up with Blumenfeld Development Group and CH Realty Partners for a $57.5 million purchase of a 333,000-square-foot warehouse in California’s Inland Empire. Rockefeller Group sold the newly built industrial property in Perris.

In 2020, Declaration was part of a consortium that lent $388.5 million to Savanna to close its $435 million purchase of 1375 Broadway from Westbrook Partners.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Carlyle GroupCommercial Real EstateIndustrial Real EstateMultifamily MarketReal Estate Finance

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    With a cooling trade war, stocks perform well, including real estate. (Credit: iStock)
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    Real Capital Analytics data showed that New York’s multifamily market had a very slow July. (Credit: iStock)
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    New NYC rent law “beginning to shut down investment”
    A photo illustration of 111 East 59th Street (Google Maps, Getty)
    Loancore seeks forced sale of Plaza District building
    Loancore seeks forced sale of Plaza District building
    (Getty)
    Manhattan office leasing jumps as availability and rents drop
    Manhattan office leasing jumps as availability and rents drop
    Stephen Ross and 50 Hudson Yards (Getty Images, Hudson Yards New York)
    Related lands $349M for 50 Hudson Yards
    Related lands $349M for 50 Hudson Yards
    New York attorney general Letitia James and 109-20 Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills (Getty, Google Maps)
    Pinnacle’s Joel Wiener penalized for hiding condo conversion costs
    Pinnacle’s Joel Wiener penalized for hiding condo conversion costs
    Brookfield 's Brian Kingston with 3333 Broadway (Brookfield Asset Management, Street Easy)
    Brookfield eyes $400M for massive Harlem rental
    Brookfield eyes $400M for massive Harlem rental
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.