Priciest home in the Carolinas hits market at $30M

If you want to look at nature without actually experiencing nature, Lazy Bear Lodge, situated among the peaks of North Carolina’s Blue Ridge Mountains is for you — if you have the money.

But don’t worry about skimping on luxury, because the sprawling property is the most expensive home to hit the market throughout the Carolinas, at a price tag of $29.75 million, Forbes reported.

The estate’s previous owner, Chuck Weber, bought the property in 2018 for $1.2 million, according to the Charlotte Observer. Before he passed away in 2021, Weber razed the “modest” home that had been on the site to build the lodge. Its appraised value is allegedly $6.1 million.

Now, the 5.86-acre property includes an 8,700-square-foot, 5-bedroom main house, 3,000-square-foot party pavilion, and a guest house with a Lord-of-the-Rings-inspired entrance — a round “Hobbit-esque” door.

Marilyn Wright of Sotheby’s International Realty’s Asheville office is brokering the sale.

The property is decked out in old-school hunting lodge decor, with antlers at every turn (and hanging from the ceiling), mounted deer heads, a Victrola phonograph and a bear statue near the driveway to greet guests.

The house will be sold furnished, so buyers will be spared hunting for ways to fill the cavernous, 25-foot-high walls of the main house’s “great room.”

Pamela McKay of Dianne Davant and Associates decorated the lodge’s interior, and it was designed by architect Bob Mann of ATTIC Design.

And of course, the estate’s mountaintop locale gives it an elevated appeal. The main house provides “340-degree views” of the surrounding terrain, including an uninterrupted view of Grandfather Mountain, a state park site.

— Cailley LaPara