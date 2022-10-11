Open Menu

Developer duels Meyer Equities over Garment District rooftop bar

Foremost lawsuit alleges landlord prevented construction of 469 Seventh Ave. eatery

New York /
Oct.October 11, 2022 10:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Meyer Equities' Eric Meyer (top left) and Martin Meyer (bottom left); Foremost Real Estate’s Dan Shavolian (right); and 469 Seventh Avenue (Meyer Equities, LinkedIn/Eric Meyer, LinkedIn/Dan Shavolian, LoopNet)

Meyer Equities’ Eric Meyer (top left) and Martin Meyer (bottom left); Foremost Real Estate’s Dan Shavolian (right); and 469 Seventh Avenue (Meyer Equities, LinkedIn/Eric Meyer, LinkedIn/Dan Shavolian, LoopNet)

A developer is blaming the owner of a Garment District building for construction delays at the property’s planned rooftop eatery.

Foremost Real Estate’s Dan Shavolian filed a lawsuit against 469 Holdings for $3.5 million, according to the Commercial Observer. The dispute is over the rooftop eatery Shavolian is attempting to open at Meyer Equities’ 469 Seventh Avenue.

In the suit filed Thursday in New York County Supreme Court, Shavolian alleges that building owners Martin and Eric Meyer refused to sign necessary construction permits.

Shavolian leased the rooftop of the 17-story building in 2015 in a 17-year deal that required that he redevelop the space into a restaurant.

The bar’s construction required new elevators to be installed, allowing for the replacement of the roof’s mechanicals and remodeling of the property’s lobby. However, the Meyers refused to sign off on demolition permits for the elevator.

“As I repeatedly explained to the Meyers, their failure to approve the demolition permit halted all work on the project,” Shavolian said in his affidavit.

Then, in September, the Meyers attempted to evict Shavolian due to his failure to build the bar.

Shavolian claims he has spent $1.5 million on early construction costs. The lawsuit is seeking the Meyers cover his expenses and are prevented from evicting him.

Read more

“The Meyers have acted in bad faith and have deliberately impeded the project,” the complaint said. “Without an injunction and maintenance of the status quo, [the] plaintiff will suffer irreparable harm, including the loss of a valuable leasehold interest.”

Shavolian’s past hospitality projects include 241 Fifth Avenue Hotel — a 100-room hotel-condo project that was struck with foreclosure in 2009. Developer 241 Fifth Avenue Hotel was led by Shavolian and investor Jack Hazan.

Elsewhere in the city, Shavolian received $53.3 million from UMB Bank in July to buy and develop 1374 Blondell Avenue in the Bronx’s Westchester Square neighborhood.

— Sasha Jones




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateNYC RestaurantsReal Estate Lawsuits

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Hertz Group's Zev Hertz and the Capital One building in Lake Charles (Hertz Group, CTtcg, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)
    Hertz Group has a $140M problem in Louisiana
    Hertz Group has a $140M problem in Louisiana
    (Photo-illustration by Kevin Cifuentes/The Real Deal)
    Developers struggle to sell 421a sites as construction deadline looms
    Developers struggle to sell 421a sites as construction deadline looms
    Gary Barnett with renderings of project at 1645 First Avenue (Extell Development, Getty)
    Barnett victory may set precedent for landlords battling holdouts
    Barnett victory may set precedent for landlords battling holdouts
    (Illustration by The Real Deal, Getty)
    Brooklyn office rents rise and tenants dump space on market
    Brooklyn office rents rise and tenants dump space on market
    Warehouse pushback across the nation(Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Blowback: Communities fighting warehouse surge
    Blowback: Communities fighting warehouse surge
    From left: Slate’s David Schwartz and Martin Nussbaum with 62 and 68 Hanson Place
    Slate acquires Fort Greene development site from Salvation Army
    Slate acquires Fort Greene development site from Salvation Army
    East Hampton planning director Jeremy Samuelson (Linkedin, Getty)
    East Hampton discovers why it has few granny flats
    East Hampton discovers why it has few granny flats
    Ranking New York’s top 40 real estate law firms
    Ranking New York’s top 40 real estate law firms
    Ranking New York’s top 40 real estate law firms
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.