Open Menu

Barry’s to debut in Brooklyn at Aurora Capital, Midtown Equities tower

Bootcamp chain leases at 200 Montague Street for first outer-borough location

New York /
Oct.October 13, 2022 12:34 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Barry’s Joey Gonzalez with 200 Montague Street (Barry’s , 200 Montague)

Barry’s Joey Gonzalez with 200 Montague Street (Barry’s , 200 Montague)

Brooklynites in search of the high-intensity workout known by a first name won’t have to hoof it to Manhattan for much longer.

Barry’s, a fitness chain known for its interval workouts favorited by celebrities like Harry Styles and Victoria Beckham, leased 7,000 square feet to open a gym in Brooklyn Heights, the New York Post reported. It will be the fitness brand’s first foray into an outer borough.

The California-founded firm will span two floors at 200 Montague Street to house its Brooklyn flagship. The newly constructed, 20-story residential building, was co-developed by Midtown Equities and Aurora Capital Associates.

Barry’s already operates gyms in Manhattan, Long Island and Westchester, along with locations in Europe and Australia. The Brooklyn Heights gym is set to open next spring.

Read more

Newmark’s Neil Ohm, worked with building owners on behalf of Barry’s to negotiate the deal. The asking rent was not reported.

“Brooklyn Heights is an ideal market for Barry’s, with a unique combination of dense residential and office development and easy access to transportation,” Barry’s CEO Joey Gonzalez said of the deal.

Residential leasing of the building’s 121 luxury apartments — Barry’s soon-to-be-neighbors — launched at the end of August, with rents starting at $3,500, Real Estate Weekly reported.

The building’s developers recently completed the luxury residential and retail building’s distinctive concrete and bronze-colored aluminum facade, according to New York YIMBY. Amenities include a landscaped outdoor rooftop terrace, private rear-yard terraces.




    — Cailley LaPara

    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    aurora capital associatesBarry’sBrooklyn heightsFitnessmidtown equitiesNewmark

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    RXR Realty’s Scott Rechler and 75 Rockefeller Plaza (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, dconvertini/CC BY-SA 2.0/via Wikimedia Commons)
    RXR lands $260 million refi for 75 Rockefeller Plaza
    RXR lands $260 million refi for 75 Rockefeller Plaza
    Newmark's Elizabeth Berthelette and 45-18 Court Square (Newmark, Perkins + Will)
    Life sciences market notches record despite cooling velocity
    Life sciences market notches record despite cooling velocity
    From left: Newmark's David Douvadjian and Barry M. Gosin, and BioMed's Tim Schoen with Assembly Innovation Park (Newmark, Blackstone, Getty)
    Biomed scores $514M “green” construction loan for life sci hub
    Biomed scores $514M “green” construction loan for life sci hub
    75 Prince Street, Goodspace's Chris DeCrosta, CBRE's Andrew Turf (Goodspace, CBRE, Getty, Streeteasy)
    Celeb-loved footwear brand APL opening Soho store
    Celeb-loved footwear brand APL opening Soho store
    From left: 144 St James Place and 21 Schermerhorn Street (Compass, Street Easy)
    167-year-old townhouse asking $6.5M tops Brooklyn luxury market
    167-year-old townhouse asking $6.5M tops Brooklyn luxury market
    Amy Schumer and 19 Cranberry Street in Brooklyn Heights (Zillow, Getty Images)
    No joke: Amy Schumer strikes deal for “Moonstruck” home
    No joke: Amy Schumer strikes deal for “Moonstruck” home
    From left: Cushman & Wakefield chairman Brett White and Newmark CEO Barry Gosin (Cushman & Wakefield, Newmark, iStock)
    Rumors fly regarding Cushman-Newmark merger: report
    Rumors fly regarding Cushman-Newmark merger: report
    Peloton's Barry McCarthy, Hudson Commons (Peleton, Hudson Commons, iStock)
    Peloton resorts to sublease at Hudson Commons
    Peloton resorts to sublease at Hudson Commons
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.