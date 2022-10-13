Brooklynites in search of the high-intensity workout known by a first name won’t have to hoof it to Manhattan for much longer.

Barry’s, a fitness chain known for its interval workouts favorited by celebrities like Harry Styles and Victoria Beckham, leased 7,000 square feet to open a gym in Brooklyn Heights, the New York Post reported. It will be the fitness brand’s first foray into an outer borough.

The California-founded firm will span two floors at 200 Montague Street to house its Brooklyn flagship. The newly constructed, 20-story residential building, was co-developed by Midtown Equities and Aurora Capital Associates.

Barry’s already operates gyms in Manhattan, Long Island and Westchester, along with locations in Europe and Australia. The Brooklyn Heights gym is set to open next spring.



Newmark’s Neil Ohm, worked with building owners on behalf of Barry’s to negotiate the deal. The asking rent was not reported.

“Brooklyn Heights is an ideal market for Barry’s, with a unique combination of dense residential and office development and easy access to transportation,” Barry’s CEO Joey Gonzalez said of the deal.

Residential leasing of the building’s 121 luxury apartments — Barry’s soon-to-be-neighbors — launched at the end of August, with rents starting at $3,500, Real Estate Weekly reported.

The building’s developers recently completed the luxury residential and retail building’s distinctive concrete and bronze-colored aluminum facade, according to New York YIMBY. Amenities include a landscaped outdoor rooftop terrace, private rear-yard terraces.

Contact Cailley LaPara

— Cailley LaPara