Another year, another awards sweep for The Real Deal.

The outlet, which judges called a “high-quality, must-read national real estate magazine,” snapped up 13 NAREE Journalism Awards for coverage in 2021.

The New York City-based media company picked up Gold in the Best Commercial and Best Residential Trade Magazine categories for the third year in a row, just the latest credits to the outlet’s continued prominence and rigor in the world of real estate journalism.

“With polished, detail-rich, juicy profiles and pieces about the industry’s movers and shakers, The Real Deal distinguishes itself as best in class,” judges said, adding: “It’s never boring.”

Among those juicy pieces was reporter Joe Lovinger’s “stylish, fascinating” October 2021 magazine cover story about the notoriously private Reuben brothers, which received gold for Best Commercial Trade story. TRD swept that category, with Trevor Bach’s piece on Millennium Partners’ Hollywood Center project earning silver.

Bach also earned gold in the Best Residential Trade category for his “first-rate profile” of builder Ardie Tavangarian. “It’s not a puff piece,” judges said, adding that Bach’s kicker painted “a haunting scene for a memorable profile.”

The judges heaped praise on Lovinger, along with the Ruth Ryon Award for Best Young Journalist. “Lovinger reports and writes with an authority and flair beyond his years,” judges said, calling Lovinger “one to watch.”

TRD opened a second chaotic year for real estate with its award-winning February 2021 magazine issue, featuring an in-depth look at proptech company Compass’ “clawbacks,” a highlight among the outlet’s sustained coverage of the firm’s ongoing saga.

Wrapping up the year with a second lauded issue, Editor in Chief Stuart Elliott took a hard look at the dynasties that control the industry in the December 2021 issue. Also in that issue was reporter Rich Bockmann’s much-loved profile about KKR’s attempt at a new identity and Florida reporters Lidia Dinkova and Katherine Kallergis tackling top local concerns like displacement and flood insurance.

Dinkova and Kallergis also won gold in the Best Breaking Real Estate Story category for their coverage of the tragic Surfside condo collapse. More of TRD’s Surfside coverage followed, with Suzannah Cavanaugh’s podcast episode, “Surfside Part One: The Causes and the Condo Market” earning an Honorable Mention for Best Audio Real Estate Report.

TRD’s podcast “Deconstruct” also won Bronze in the Audio category for Isabella Farr’s look into “The Attraction of the Hudson Valley.”

Kathryn Brenzel’s “Daily Dirt” newsletter was also a favorite, earning silver for Best Real Estate Newsletter for its “eye-catching” coverage.

Here is a list of the additional award-winning pieces TRD produced last year:

· Katherine Kallergis received an Honorable Mention for in the Best Collection of Work by an Individual Covering Residential Real Estate. The collection includes “Miami condo craze returns as developers look to seize the moment,” “South Florida real estate on climate change: ‘Que Sera, Sera’,” and “Surfside condo collapse prompts industry changes.”

· Trevor Bach won Bronze in the Best Architecture Story category for “Charles in Charge.”

· Kathryn Brenzel received an Honorable Mention in the Best Residential, Mortgage, or Financial Real Estate Magazine story category for “The Social Housing Movement Picks Up Steam.”

To read all of these award-winning pieces of journalism and more,