Open Menu

Real estate agent finds dead body during showing

Washington police are still investigating

National Weekend Edition /
Oct.October 15, 2022 09:00 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)

(Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)

Police in Washington say a real estate agent discovered a dead body last weekend while showing a home to prospective buyers.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call from a rural property in the suburban city of Camas just Northeast of Portland, Oregon, according to The Olympian.

Responding officers found the body with an apparent gunshot wound and called the Major Crimes Unit for a homicide investigation. Officers interviewed neighbors and identified a “possible person of interest”, The Olympian reported.

Read more

The following day detectives discovered the person of interest had died in Oregon from “what investigators believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to a press release cited by The Olympian.

Police said the investigation is ongoing with help from police in Oregon.

While real estate agents aren’t often the victims of crimes, a member survey conducted by the National Association of Realtors found that 84 percent of respondents felt unsafe on the job, or feared for the safety of their personal information, last year, up 12 percent from the year prior.

Agents and brokers reported most commonly feeling unsafe at showings, with 41 percent of respondents reporting an incident last year. Client meetings in secluded locations and open houses were other common settings for creepy run-ins, respondents said.

Zooming out, real estate professionals in suburban areas were among the most likely to have feared for their safety on the job, with 23 percent of women and 13 percent of men reporting a frightening experience.

Despite those incidents, very few agents and brokers have been victims of crimes: 95 percent of male professionals and 96 percent of females said they’ve never been victimized. Identity theft was the most commonly reported crime, having affected 2 percent of males and 1 percent of females. Fewer than one percent of male and female respondents reported being assaulted or robbed on the job last year.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Residential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    NAR's Chief Economist Lawrence Yun (National Association of Realtors, Getty)
    Mortgage rates could continue rise to 8.5%: NAR
    Mortgage rates could continue rise to 8.5%: NAR
    Arthur Zeckendorf, Arturo and Carole Moreno; 520 Park Avenue (CityRealty, Getty)
    Zeckendorfs, LA Angels owner play hardball at 520 Park Avenue
    Zeckendorfs, LA Angels owner play hardball at 520 Park Avenue
    From left: RFR Realty's Michael Fuchs and Alvina Collardeau-Fuchs (Getty)
    “Greed, not need:” RFR’s Fuchs slams wife’s $50M settlement demand
    “Greed, not need:” RFR’s Fuchs slams wife’s $50M settlement demand
    Howard Hughes' David O’Reilly (Getty, Howard Hughes)
    Judge hits pause on Howard Hughes’ $850M Seaport project
    Judge hits pause on Howard Hughes’ $850M Seaport project
    2 Charlie’s Lane (Getty, Chris Foster)
    Shelter Island waterfront property asks $14M
    Shelter Island waterfront property asks $14M
    From left: Pacaso co-founders Spencer Rascoff and Austin Allison (Getty, Pacaso Photos)
    Pacaso lays off 100 workers
    Pacaso lays off 100 workers
    Residential Real Estate, Realtor.com, Rental Market
    US rent growth slows to 16-month low
    US rent growth slows to 16-month low
    Robert Reffkin and Ryan Schneider
    Compass, Anywhere settle bombshell lawsuit
    Compass, Anywhere settle bombshell lawsuit
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.