Open Menu

$1B development on Lookout Mountain is making progress

The ambitious, sprawling project has an end date in sight

National Weekend Edition /
Oct.October 16, 2022 03:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
McLemore Resort at 32 Clubhouse Lane, Rising Fawn, GA and Duane Horton with Scenic Land Company (McLemore, LinkedIn)

McLemore Resort at 32 Clubhouse Lane, Rising Fawn, GA and Duane Horton with Scenic Land Company (McLemore, LinkedIn)

The massive construction project at McLemore resort on Lookout Mountain in northwestern Georgia is coming along.

In his first public overview of the project, Duane Horton with Scenic Land Company said the 245-room Curio by Hilton hotel, conference center and spa is halfway built and on track to open in February 2024, the Chattanoogan reported. The $1 billion development will have two restaurants, a cafe and a cliff-edge swimming pool. Also, a second golf course will open around the same time.

McLemore is located at 32 Clubhouse Lane, Rising Fawn, GA (McLemore)

McLemore is located at 32 Clubhouse Lane, Rising Fawn, GA (McLemore)

The “West View” portion of the resort will include a convenience store, hardware, retail, dining, concert amphitheater, tennis and pickleball courts, a golf training center, chapel and formal gardens. There will also be a planned emergency response facility that will serve the entire mountain. In addition to a heli-pad, Horton said they also plan to have a medical provider and specialist on site.

The residential portion of the resort — a Golf Village of cottages — is currently being built, while homes are also being built on sold parcels of land. Horton said one lot recently sold for $650,000 and a home sold for $1.4 million.

Since the resort began operation, Walker County has already collected $2 million in taxes, with an annual take of around $315,000. Once the resort is completed, Horton expects it to generate as much as $3 million per year in tax income for the county.

McLemore is located at 32 Clubhouse Lane, Rising Fawn, GA (McLemore)

McLemore resort on Lookout Mountain and Duane Horton with Scenic Land Company (LinkedIn, )

“Property values within McLemore and tourism numbers in the area have risen significantly over the past four years,” Horton told the outlet. “The vision of our investors and board has allowed us to make a positive impact on the local tax base.”

Horton said the property had less than 50 workers in 2017 and now has 150. The resort is ultimately expected to create more than 400 jobs.

Read more

— Victoria Pruitt




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    GeorgiaLookout Mountainresort

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A photo illustration of 149 Coastline Road in Fayetteville, Georgia (Getty Images, EXP Realty, Georgia Open Houses)
    “Stranger Things” home under contract and headed to Airbnb
    “Stranger Things” home under contract and headed to Airbnb
    A $5B electric truck factory hits roadblocks in rural Georgia
    A $5B electric truck factory hits roadblocks in rural Georgia
    A $5B electric truck factory hits roadblocks in rural Georgia
    (Georgia MLS via Zillow)
    Pole Vault: Stately Georgia home has strip-club-esque basement
    Pole Vault: Stately Georgia home has strip-club-esque basement
    (Getty, Jon Kohler & Associates)
    Quail sale: Plantation goes for $14.6M
    Quail sale: Plantation goes for $14.6M
    Mark Taylor and Chokee Farm (Credit: Jon Kohler & Associates via Bloomberg)
    Vast Georgia quail hunting estate asks $26M
    Vast Georgia quail hunting estate asks $26M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.