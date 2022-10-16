Open Menu

Frank Lloyd Wright in the Hudson Valley home asks $1.5M

Socrates Zaferiou home sits on 2.5 acres in Blauvelt

Oct.October 16, 2022 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Frank Lloyd Wright with 48 Clausland Mountain Road Blauvelt (Getty, Sotheby's International Realty)

Frank Lloyd Wright was about 70 years ahead of New Yorkers turning their attention to Hudson Valley, where one of his prescient creations has hit the market.

The famed architect’s Socrates Zaferiou House in Blauvelt, New York, was built in 1961. The New York Post reported the four-bedroom home was recently listed for $1.52 million.

The home is situated on 2.5 private acres within the Clausland Mountain Park, approximately 35 minutes from Manhattan.

Richard Ellis of Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

“It’s a complete escape from our New York City life, so it’s meant to be a decompression,” owner Sarah Anderson-Magness said in a video about the property, which sits on the west bank of the Hudson.

The Socrates Zaferiou House, named for its original owner, is a prefabricated home that was sold through Marshall Erdman & Associates. Wright visited the home, but passed away in 1959 before its completion.

Wright and the developers built homes in two separate styles: the L-shaped, single-story “prefab number one” and a square, two-story design. The home is one of the nine prefab number one homes built.

Zaferiou was initially rejected by Wright when he requested one of the homes be built on his land. After the owner bought more land, Wright agreed to the build, and even added a fourth bedroom and walkout basement. The 2,600-square-foot home features an oversized masonry fireplace, wood paneling and red flooring.

The buyer will be the third owner in the home’s history, according to Architectural Digest, as Anderson-Magness bought the home from Zaferiou in 2014.

“We’re looking for a caretaker as much as a buyer who will appreciate and preserve this home and get as much joy living there as the original and current owners had,” Ellis told the outlet.

— Victoria Pruitt




