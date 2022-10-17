Open Menu

Here’s how much NYC mayor made from his Brooklyn home

Mayor has not paid taxes in recent years on rental income from Bed-Stuy property

New York /
Oct.October 17, 2022 12:13 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
New York City mayor Eric Adams and 936 Lafayette Ave (Getty, Google Maps)

New York City mayor Eric Adams and 936 Lafayette Ave (Getty, Google Maps)

New York City Mayor Eric Adams claimed taxable income for the first time in several years on the Brooklyn rowhouse he calls his home.

Tax forms released on Friday by the mayor’s office showed Adams reported $3,429 in net taxable income after deductions last year on the four-unit Bedford-Stuyvesant property he owns, The City reported. The Lafayette Avenue property came into the national spotlight during Adams’ mayoral campaign, when a Politico report raised questions over where he calls home.

The filing marked a change from previous years, when Adams avoided paying taxes on income he earned through the property by claiming he had enough deductions and expenses to cancel out his tax burden and any rent he collected.

The mayor claimed from 2017 to 2019 to have no “personal use” days at the building, which permitted him to deduct repair costs for the property and negate his rental income, amended tax forms show.

A campaign spokesperson said last year the claim “was a mistake” and pledged the mayor would file amended forms. But Friday’s release did not include the amendments to his previous documents.

Adams reported almost $232,000 in total taxable income last year, according to the documents. The mayor did not claim zero personal use days, instead leaving the question blank and listing 365 “fair rental days” on his forms.

Read more

From 2017 to 2019, Adams reported $36,000 in rental income before deductions and between $6,000 and $8,000 spent on repairs and supplies. For 2021, the mayor filed $24,600 in rental income before deductions and only $400 on repairs and supplies, claiming the deductions only applied to the three other rental units and not to his own apartment.

Adams’ property portfolio sparked questions after Politico reported in June 2021 he co-owns a condo across the Hudson River in Fort Lee with his partner Tracey Collins. However, the then-candidate said last year he had been living in the ground-floor unit of the Bed-Stuy property since 2017, even hosting reporters for a tour of the unit.

Upon taking office in January, the mayor moved into Gracie Mansion.

Adams made contradictory statements earlier this year about whether he planned to release his tax forms. The mayor had received a filing extension and would provide access to his documents later in the year, according to a spokesperson at the time.

The mayor’s stake in a Prospect Heights co-op also came under scrutiny this year, when it was revealed that Adams still owned a 50 percent interest in the unit after claiming during the campaign to have gifted it to a friend 15 years ago.

— Pat Ralph




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    BrooklynEric AdamsPoliticstaxes

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Silverstein Properties' Larry Silverstein, BedRock Real Estate Partners’ Tracey Appelbaum, City Council member Julie Won and a rendering of Innovation QNS (Getty, Innovation QNS, BedRock, NY City Council)
    New twist in $2B drama between Silverstein, City Council
    New twist in $2B drama between Silverstein, City Council
    Michigan developer Scott Chappelle (Scott Chappelle, Illustration by The Real Deal; Getty)
    Michigan developer sentenced to prison for tax evasion
    Michigan developer sentenced to prison for tax evasion
    From left: Kathy Hochul,, Joe Strasburg, Don Peebles, Jerry Speyer, and Lee Zeldin
    These real estate bigwigs cut the biggest checks to Hochul, Zeldin
    These real estate bigwigs cut the biggest checks to Hochul, Zeldin
    Oleg Vladimirovich Deripaska with 11 East 64th Street, and 12 Gay Street (Google Maps, Getty)
    Russian oligarch’s NYC property manager arrested for violating sanctions
    Russian oligarch’s NYC property manager arrested for violating sanctions
    Commercial real estate, politics, rent stabilization, Community Housing Improvement Program, Jay Martin
    Landlords try new approach to highlighting vacant units
    Landlords try new approach to highlighting vacant units
    206A Bergen Street and 11A South Portland Ave in Brooklyn (StreetEasy, Getty)
    Brooklyn luxury market bounces back in October
    Brooklyn luxury market bounces back in October
    President Joe Biden (Getty)
    Feds expand finance, supply rules in Biden’s affordable housing plan
    Feds expand finance, supply rules in Biden’s affordable housing plan
    (Photo-illustration by Kevin Cifuentes/The Real Deal)
    Developers struggle to sell 421a sites as construction deadline looms
    Developers struggle to sell 421a sites as construction deadline looms
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.