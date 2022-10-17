Manhattan’s luxury market appears to have awakened.

After three weeks of decline, the borough last week counted 24 contracts signed for homes asking $4 million and above, according to Olshan Realty — double the previous week’s total.

Six of those contracts were for properties asking more than $10 million, the most trophy properties to enter into contract since the week of May 9, when seven did.

The priciest Manhattan home to go into contract last week was a townhouse at 267 West 11th Street asking $25 million off-market. “Reliable sources” cited by the report said the contract was signed at $23 million. The sellers paid $7.3 million for the home in November 2010.

A Greek revival house, it is four stories, more than 6,000 square feet, 23 feet wide and built on a 25-foot-wide lot. It has a carriage house in the back. The home comes with approved plans from the NYC Landmarks Preservation Commission for a metal-and-glass rear curtain wall for the main house and a skylight and glass windows for the carriage house.

The second priciest home to enter into contract was Duplex2 at 3 East 95th Street. The condo unit asked $23.9 million, down from $28.4 million when it was listed in March 2020. The sellers paid $15.8 million in 2005.

The home is a duplex spanning 10,000 square feet. The five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom unit is in the Carhart Mansion, an 88-foot-wide, seven-story limestone house that was converted into a four-unit condo in 2004.

The condo has a 45-foot living room with a fireplace and 18.5-foot ceilings, along with a primary bedroom, two studies, a formal dining room, and a kitchen and breakfast room downstairs. Upstairs are four other bedrooms, a gym and a laundry room.

Of the 24 contracts, 15 were for condos, five for co-ops and four for townhouses.

The units spent an average of 540 days on the market, with an average discount of 9 percent. The median asking price was $6 million. The asking prices for the homes that went into contract last week totaled $198 million.