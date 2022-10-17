Open Menu

Mr. October: Guy Mor’s condo briefly rules Brooklyn

Little-known Williamsburg project claims borough’s top home contract

Oct.October 17, 2022 05:00 PM
By Harrison Connery
113 North 9th (Getty, Streeteasy)

If you drafted Quay tower in your Brooklyn luxury market fantasy league, you’d feel pretty good about your chances against a rival who ended up with 113 North 9th Street.

But that’s why they play the games.

Guy Mor’s unheralded Williamsburg condominium, which has appeared just once in The Real Deal, edged out the 198-unit project overlooking Brooklyn Bridge Park for the priciest unit to go into contract last week, according to Compass’ weekly report.

A buyer signed a deal for Unit 2 at 113 North Ninth Street asking $6.2 million. The project, two blocks from McCarren Park and Bushwick Inlet Park, did once notch the borough’s top sale for a six-month period ending in May 2019 when a penthouse closed for $5.55 million.

But penthouses at the Quay go for roughly $10 million, and an ambitious buyer once combined two, setting a record with a $20.3 million purchase in 2020. That contract had been signed in 2018.

Last week, though, Mor’s project in Williamsburg stole the spotlight, as a buyer signed for a new triplex spanning more than 3,300 square feet with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It comes with smart-home functionality, a library, a custom kitchen with floor-to-ceiling, double-height windows and white oak chevron flooring. The primary bedroom has a south-west facing terrace and the home comes with 1,250 square feet of outdoor space.

Read more

The Quay Tower unit that finished No. 2 was Unit 24B, asking $4.8 million. The unit at 50 Bridge Park Drive in Brooklyn Heights spans just over 2,000 square feet and has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. It also has a chef-inspired kitchen with high-end appliances, custom Italian cabinetry and high-speed elevator access.

It also has floor-to-ceiling windows, a primary bedroom with dual closets and heated floors. Amenities at the building include a 24-hour concierge, a pet wash and a fitness center.

Twelve contracts for Brooklyn homes asking at least $2 million were signed last week — five condos, five townhouses and two co-ops — with a total price tag of $40.9 million. The average price per square foot was $1,419 and the average home spent 123 days on the market. The collective discount was 1 percent, the lowest mark since the second week of September.




