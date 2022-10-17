Open Menu

Russ & Daughters to open shop at Related’s 50 Hudson Yards

Iconic Jewish eatery slated to open fourth location next spring

New York /
Oct.October 17, 2022 09:51 AM
TRD Staff
From left: Russ & Daughters' Niki Russ Federman and Josh Russ Tupper; Related Companies' Stephen Ross; and 50 Hudson Yards (Getty, LoopNet)

One of New York’s favorite Jewish eateries, which rose from humble beginnings to icon status in the last 100 years, is headed for one of the city’s most expensive office projects.

Russ & Daughters will open its fourth NYC location at Related Companies’ 50 Hudson Yards next spring, the New York Post reported.

The 4,500-square-foot shop at 502 West 34th Street will have a dining area, counter, and private event space. Along with the deli’s signature offerings like smoked salmon, bialys and rugelach, the eatery will also have a bagel bakery and caviar and champagne bar. The shop will be open seven days a week and deliver within Hudson Yards.

The 108-year-old Jewish eatery has a pair of Lower East Side shops at 179 East Houston Street and 127 Orchard Street, as well as a location in the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

Russ & Daughters’ newest spot will be situated at the base of Stephen Ross’ 2.8 million-square-foot, 58-story office tower in Hudson Yards. Among the property’s most notable tenants include BlackRock and Meta.

Read more

Charlotte-based bank Truist Financial leased 100,000 square feet at the property last month, relocating from Shvo’s 711 Fifth Avenue. Vista Equity Partners signed a 95,000-square-foot lease at the building in July, while software company ServiceNow expanded its footprint up to 50,000 square feet.

The $4 billion office project recently landed a $349 million construction loan from Wells Fargo. The building is expected to be completed this year.

— Pat Ralph




