Open Menu

Historic UES townhouse sells for nearly $60 million

Deal came together over FaceTime and included the furniture, which added several million to the price.

New York /
Oct.October 18, 2022 04:15 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Loy Carlos with 36 East 68th St

Loy Carlos with 36 East 68th St (Serhant, Getty)

A historic Upper East Side townhouse sold for about $57 million, flying in the face of a generally slowing real estate market.

The off-market deal is indicative of high-end townhouses’ resistance to headwinds, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Ryan Serhant

Ryan Serhant, who represented the seller with his brokerage’s Loy Carlos, said he is “continuing to see action and traction in the super prime market, despite global economic uncertainty.”

It’s the third townhouse deal in the $50 million range in recent months. Last month a Beaux-Arts mansion once home to the Permanent Mission of Serbia to the United Nations sold for $50 million. That same month, Keith Rubenstein’s townhouse sold for just under $50 million, the Journal reported.
​​

Read more

The most recent sale, at 36 East 68th Street, included the furniture, which added several million dollars to the price. The 22-foot-wide townhouse was sold by an entity connected to Felice Lasalvia di Clemente, who was an executive in the Italian organic grocery store industry. The home was last bought for $16 million in 2022, according to property records.

The buyer is based in South Africa and works in finance, according to the Journal. Initial showings took place over FaceTime and the deal was nearly finalized by the time the buyer, reprpesented by Adam Solomon and Assad Masri of Douglas Elliman, saw it in person.

The home was built in 1879 and modified in the Neoclassical style in the 1930s, the publication reported, citing research by the nonprofit Friends of the Upper East Side Historic Districts. It’s more than 9,200 square feet and has six bedrooms and staff rooms. The recently gut-renovated property includes an indoor pool and sauna. The house also has two floors below street level.

It’s been a strong year for townhouse sales, with records set in lower Manhattan and Brooklyn.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Residential Real EstateSerhanttownhouse marketupper east side

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Heather McDonough Domi (Compass)
    “Taxation without representation:” REBNY board member resigns, alleging leadership ignores agents
    “Taxation without representation:” REBNY board member resigns, alleging leadership ignores agents
    Erin Lichy (homegirl.co, Getty)
    Elliman agent to star in “Real Housewives of New York” reboot
    Elliman agent to star in “Real Housewives of New York” reboot
    From left: Quay Tower overlooking Brooklyn Bridge Park and 113 North Ninth Street
    Mr. October: Guy Mor’s condo briefly rules Brooklyn
    Mr. October: Guy Mor’s condo briefly rules Brooklyn
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    “It pushes you to go places that you wouldn’t have gone:” How landlords may be using software to push up rents
    “It pushes you to go places that you wouldn’t have gone:” How landlords may be using software to push up rents
    3 East 95th Street and 267 West 11th Street (Google Maps, Getty)
    Carhart Mansion unit in contract as Manhattan luxury market bounces back
    Carhart Mansion unit in contract as Manhattan luxury market bounces back
    Frank Lloyd Wright with 48 Clausland Mountain Road Blauvelt (Getty, Sotheby's International Realty)
    Frank Lloyd Wright in the Hudson Valley home asks $1.5M
    Frank Lloyd Wright in the Hudson Valley home asks $1.5M
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Real estate agent finds dead body during showing
    Real estate agent finds dead body during showing
    NAR's Chief Economist Lawrence Yun (National Association of Realtors, Getty)
    Mortgage rates could continue rise to 8.5%: NAR
    Mortgage rates could continue rise to 8.5%: NAR
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.