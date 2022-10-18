Open Menu

Warehouses are losing their heat

Real estate’s pandemic darling caught in recession fears

National /
Oct.October 18, 2022 11:58 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam and Amazon CEO Andy Jassy (Getty, Prologis)

Prologis CEO Hamid Moghadam and Amazon CEO Andy Jassy (Getty, Prologis)

The gilded age of warehouses is starting to dull as the pandemic e-commerce boom fades and a recession creeps closer.

Once-rabid demand for industrial real estate is cooling on the heels of nearly 150 million square feet of warehouse space hitting the market in the third quarter, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Warehouses became the pandemic’s real estate sweetheart when people stuck in their homes shifted their spending from experiences to Amazon, and internet retailers pushed for ever-faster delivery.

Read more

While office values tanked, historically cheap industrial rents rose. In ideally situated northern New Jersey, warehouse asking rents were up 23 percent at the end of last year.

Then came the influx of warehouse space. In the third quarter, developers opened a record 148.2 million square feet, 72 percent higher than the past five years’ average.

As the pandemic eased, warehouses kept their momentum thanks to supply-chain backlogs as retailers stocked up on inventory to avoid being caught empty-handed when orders came in.

But that was before the Fed pushed up interest rates and businesses started cutting back, with consumers expected to follow.

Now, with inflation strangling budgets and higher interest rates sending costs up, demand for warehouses has softened.

Amazon was among the first warehouse gluttons to pare back, announcing plans to close, delay or cancel its occupancy in about 80 buildings across the U.S.

Investors are anticipating Prologis’ third-quarter earnings call Wednesday to see whether the world’s largest industrial developer plans to cut back on new buildings.




    — Cailley LaPara

    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    amazonE-commerceIndustrial Real Estateprologiswarehouses

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Creation’s Bob Agahi and David Sellers with McLellan One, Old Nichols, and Baylis 495 (Creation Equity)
    West Coast firm bets $200M on NJ, Long Island warehouses
    West Coast firm bets $200M on NJ, Long Island warehouses
    Falcon Properties' Florencia Masri and 1030 Sixth Avenue (Falcon Properties, Google Maps, Getty)
    Owner seeks $75M for dev site near Amazon’s Midtown office
    Owner seeks $75M for dev site near Amazon’s Midtown office
    Warehouse pushback across the nation(Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Blowback: Communities fighting warehouse surge
    Blowback: Communities fighting warehouse surge
    Carlyle's David Rubenstein (Carlyle)
    Real estate venture backed by Carlyle’s David Rubenstein raises $240M
    Real estate venture backed by Carlyle’s David Rubenstein raises $240M
    Marcus Partners CEO Paul Marcus and 18-20 Harmich Road in South Plainfield, New Jersey (Getty Images, Lee & Associates, Marcus Partners)
    Private equity firm buys South Plainfield warehouses for $37M
    Private equity firm buys South Plainfield warehouses for $37M
    31-35 Styertowne Road in Clifton and Longpoint’s Managing Partner Dwight Angelini (Google Maps, Longpoint)
    Longpoint buys Passaic County warehouses for $18.5M
    Longpoint buys Passaic County warehouses for $18.5M
    Amancio Ortega (Getty)
    Zara billionaire hits $720M spree for logistics spread
    Zara billionaire hits $720M spree for logistics spread
    Thor Equities' Joseph Sitt (Joseph Sitt, Getty)
    Thor completes hat trick of NJ industrial acquisitions
    Thor completes hat trick of NJ industrial acquisitions
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.