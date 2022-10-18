Open Menu

Zeckendorf, Atlas file plans for ultra-luxury West Side tower

Mixed-use condo building with potential $1B sellout to rise on 570 Washington Street

New York /
Oct.October 18, 2022 12:45 PM
By Cailley LaPara | Research By Jay Young
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Arthur Zeckendorf with 570 Washington St

Arthur Zeckendorf with 570 Washington St (Google Maps, Getty)

The Zeckendorfs and Atlas Capital have laid out the plan for the luxury tower they were expected to build on a Far West Side property they bought early this year.

Andrew Cohen, principal at Atlas, filed permits Friday for a 170,000 square-foot mixed use building at 570 Washington Street.

Atlas and Zeckendorf Development bought the 1.3-acre site in February for $340 million with plans to build a 36-story condo tower on the empty lot, the New York Post reported. However, their filing says it will be only 19 stories.

The firms outbid real estate giants Gary Barnett, Steven Roth and Miki Naftali for the property.

Read more

The Baupost Group joined in on the project before the group received a $322 million loan from Blackstone for the site in July.

The full-block project, expected to cost around $1 billion, aims to bring record-high apartment prices to the neighborhood: around $5,000 per square foot.

The Zeckendorfs — brothers Arthur and William Lie co-chair the family firm — are continuing their streak of building ever-more-luxurious condos and testing the limits of what the ultra-wealthy will spend in various corners of the city. Their latest project is said to be modeled after their highly successful 15 Central Park West.

At one time, industry observers were skeptical that they would get $1,000 per square foot for their ambitious 515 Park Avenue condo, but units fetched three times that amount a year before it was even completed in late 1999, according to Adam Piore’s “The New Kings of New York.”




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    atlas capital groupcondo developmentFar West Sidezeckendorf development

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    ZD Jasper's Jasper Wu with 430-434 W 37th St and 439 W 36th St
    Queens developer touches down on the Far West Side
    Queens developer touches down on the Far West Side
    Arthur Zeckendorf, Arturo and Carole Moreno; 520 Park Avenue (CityRealty, Getty)
    Zeckendorfs, LA Angels owner play hardball at 520 Park Avenue
    Zeckendorfs, LA Angels owner play hardball at 520 Park Avenue
    Chris Jiashu Xu and the Skyline Tower (Skyline Tower)
    Some Skyline Tower condo owners say they were deceived
    Some Skyline Tower condo owners say they were deceived
    OKO Group’s Vlad Doronin and the Aman New York at the Crown Building (Getty Images, Aman New York, Google Maps/Aman New York)
    TRD Pro: The most expensive Manhattan homes sold in August
    TRD Pro: The most expensive Manhattan homes sold in August
    Chris Jiashu Xu and the Skyline Tower (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty Images, Jim.henderson, CC BY-SA 4.0 - via Wikimedia Commons)
    Skyline’s $1B slog: The quest to sell out Queens’ tallest building
    Skyline’s $1B slog: The quest to sell out Queens’ tallest building
    Arthur Zeckendorf (Getty)
    Zeckendorfs, Atlas nab $322M from Blackstone for West Side condo tower
    Zeckendorfs, Atlas nab $322M from Blackstone for West Side condo tower
    Sackman Enterprises president Carter Sackman and 15-19 West 96th Street (Sackman Enterprises, Google Maps, iStock)
    Fed up Chabad sues Sackman over unfinished condo
    Fed up Chabad sues Sackman over unfinished condo
    Peloton's Barry McCarthy, Hudson Commons (Peleton, Hudson Commons, iStock)
    Peloton resorts to sublease at Hudson Commons
    Peloton resorts to sublease at Hudson Commons
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.