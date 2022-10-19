Open Menu

Home sales, listings sunk to new depths in September

Sales, listings dropped over 20% as mortgage rates deter sellers and buyers

New York /
Oct.October 19, 2022 12:00 PM
By Sasha Jones
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Home listings dropped over 20%

(Illustration by The Real Deal; Getty)

Rapidly rising mortgage rates sunk home sales and listings to new depths in September.

The number of homes sold last month plummeted 25 percent year over year while new listings dropped 22 percent, according to Redfin. Those are the largest declines reported by the brokerage since figures seen early in the early months of the pandemic.

“The U.S. housing market is at another standstill, but the driving forces are completely different from those that triggered the standstill at the start of the pandemic,” Redfin research lead Chen Zhao said in a statement.

Unlike the record drops in May and April 2020, when the onset of the pandemic cratered the national housing market, inflation has kept prices high and deterred potential sellers from putting their homes on the market and sacrificing their current rates.

Roughly 60,000 home-purchase agreements — or 17 percent of homes that went under contract — were canceled in September. That’s the second highest percentage on record following March 2020.

Read more

The median sale price was down just 0.5 percent month-over-month in September, but is up 8 percent year over year to $403,797.

Zhao expects the Federal Reserve to continue hiking interest rates with inflation still on the rise. As a result, mortgage rates — which she called “the primary killer of housing demand” — may not decline until early to mid-2023.

“The housing market is going to get worse before it gets better,” Zhao said.

Mortgage rates were at 3 percent a year ago, but have since shot up toward the 7 percent mark. After reaching a 15-year high in recent weeks, National Association of Realtors chief economist Lawrence Yun predicted rates could surpass the benchmark to rise as high as 8.5 percent in the near future.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Housing MarketMortgage RatesredfinResidential Real Estate

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Loy Carlos with 36 East 68th St (Serhant, Getty)
    Historic UES townhouse sells for nearly $60 million
    Historic UES townhouse sells for nearly $60 million
    Homebuilder sentiment declines
    Homebuilder sentiment declines for 10th straight month
    Homebuilder sentiment declines for 10th straight month
    From left: Jay-Z; Landis' Cyril Berdugo and Tom Petit (Getty Images, Landis)
    Jay-Z, Google Ventures-backed rent-to-own startup Landis raises $40M
    Jay-Z, Google Ventures-backed rent-to-own startup Landis raises $40M
    Heather McDonough Domi (Compass)
    “Taxation without representation:” REBNY board member resigns, alleging leadership ignores agents
    “Taxation without representation:” REBNY board member resigns, alleging leadership ignores agents
    Erin Lichy (homegirl.co, Getty)
    Elliman agent to star in “Real Housewives of New York” reboot
    Elliman agent to star in “Real Housewives of New York” reboot
    From left: Quay Tower overlooking Brooklyn Bridge Park and 113 North Ninth Street
    Mr. October: Guy Mor’s condo briefly rules Brooklyn
    Mr. October: Guy Mor’s condo briefly rules Brooklyn
    (Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    “It pushes you to go places that you wouldn’t have gone:” How landlords may be using software to push up rents
    “It pushes you to go places that you wouldn’t have gone:” How landlords may be using software to push up rents
    3 East 95th Street and 267 West 11th Street (Google Maps, Getty)
    Carhart Mansion unit in contract as Manhattan luxury market bounces back
    Carhart Mansion unit in contract as Manhattan luxury market bounces back
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.