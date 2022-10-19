Open Menu

M&T Bank’s CRE lending drops for second straight month

Multifamily lender: “We can only provide loans demanded by customers”

New York /
Oct.October 19, 2022 02:39 PM
By Suzannah Cavanaugh
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
M&T Bank's Darren King (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, M&T Bank Newsroom)

M&T Bank’s Darren King (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, M&T Bank Newsroom)

In line with projections, M&T Bank reported a drop in commercial real estate loans in the third quarter as rising rates continued to curb demand from New York’s multifamily borrowers, a major client base of the lender.

The Buffalo-based bank shed $946 million in commercial real estate loans, a 2 percent decline from the previous quarter, reducing the average size of the portfolio in the quarter to $46.3 billion. It was the second straight 2 percent quarterly drop.

“We can only provide loans that are demanded by our customers,” said CEO Darren King in explaining the weaker lending stream.

Three months ago, the executive had predicted that continued rate hikes by the Federal Reserve would result in fewer loans made to commercial real estate clients.

On an earnings call Wednesday, King said a dip in construction loans and permanent mortgages had contributed equally to the reduction in commercial real estate lending.

Read more

Construction financing waned as more projects wrapped up than began. Development of multifamily buildings is expected to peter out because the 421a tax abatement — a key incentive for rental development — expired June 15. Firms are now considering alternative projects, such as condominiums, or focusing on their existing pipeline.

King said permanent — meaning long-term — commercial mortgages declined as the bank converted permanent loans to off-balance-sheet financing.

Overall, though, the bank’s average loans and leases remained steady from the second quarter to the third.

Deposits, meanwhile, fell by $7.4 billion or 4 percent from the second quarter. The drop stemmed from the macroeconomic environment and intentional action by the bank to sink excess cash into investment securities, King said.

Amid higher rates, that combination of flatlining loans (on which the bank collects interest) and falling deposits (on which it pays interest) boosted the firm’s net interest margin, a measure of profitability.

M&T Bank’s margin jumped 67 basis points to 3.68 percent in the third quarter from 3 percent in the second. Typically, higher margins indicate greater profitability.

The bank’s earnings reflected that improvement. Diluted earnings per share hit $3.53 in the third quarter, up from $1.08 in the second. The third quarter figure did represent a 4.3 percent decline from the $3.69 reported in the same period last year, when cheap money was benefiting banks’ bottom lines.

Net income for M&T rose nearly 31 percent annually and tripled quarter-over-quarter to $647 million this period.

M&T’s CEO said net interest income should continue to expand until the Federal Reserve stops raising rates. Some have guessed that might not happen until February.

“So when we look into next year, we do expect to see some expansion into the fourth quarter and into early 2023,” King said.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estateearningsinterest rateslendingm&t bankReal Estate Finance

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    With a cooling trade war, stocks perform well, including real estate. (Credit: iStock)
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    416 West 25th Street and Maverick Real Estate Partners principal David Aviram (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    Ripco’s Andreas Efthymiou and Stephen Preuss with 138-28 Northern Boulevard
    Queens developer plans 14-story condo in Flushing
    Queens developer plans 14-story condo in Flushing
    (Getty)
    Not the king of this Kastle: RE bigwigs challenge popular office occupancy metric
    Not the king of this Kastle: RE bigwigs challenge popular office occupancy metric
    Skyline Robotics' Michael Brown and Durst's Douglas Durst with Skyline’s Ozmo robot (Skyline Robotics, the Durst Organization, Getty)
    Durst invests in robotic window washer
    Durst invests in robotic window washer
    1520 Fulton Street in Brooklyn and Dalan Management and SKW’s Andrew Wrublin (Google Maps, Chance Yeh)
    SKW, Dalan buy Bed-Stuy building as NYC i-sales rebound
    SKW, Dalan buy Bed-Stuy building as NYC i-sales rebound
    Fred Manocherian with 245 East 44th Street
    Manocherians sell Midtown rental for $50M
    Manocherians sell Midtown rental for $50M
    Sapir Organization’s Alex Sapir and MGM’s Chris Brearton with 260 Madison Avenue (The Sapir Organization, LinkedIn, LoopNet, Gettty)
    MGM Studios nabs 50K sf at Sapir’s 260 Madison
    MGM Studios nabs 50K sf at Sapir’s 260 Madison
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.