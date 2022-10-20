Open Menu

Boutique brokerage Avenues goes brick-and-mortar in Boerum Hill

Firm picked up $2.5M space focused on content for sixth NYC location

New York /
Oct.October 20, 2022 10:45 AM
By Sasha Jones
David Avgi with 328 Atlantic Avenue

David Avgi with 328 Atlantic Avenue

Avenues Real Estate is adding a brick-and-mortar in Boerum Hill.

The location is the two-year-old brokerage’s second Brooklyn outpost and sixth location overall. The new office, located at 328 Atlantic Avenue, will take up 3,800 square feet.

The brokerage spent $2.45 million on the space, which Avenues partner and branch director David Avgi expects to cost $3 million after build-outs. The office will include a greenroom and podcast room, in line with Avgi’s goal to make the space a sort-of Hype House — a model made famous by digital creators and influencers working and living in one place — for brokers.

“We have all this space. How are we creating something that’s kind of revolutionary? I want to innovate,” said Avgi. “I’m like, ‘how do we create a content house for just our real estate agents?’”

It’s a familiar refrain among New York brokerages, which have have been rethinking their office setups since the onset of the pandemic. Some of the city’s younger firms have designed their offices to fit what they prioritize for their brokers.

Read more

Avenue 8’s Flatiron workplace doesn’t aim for agent comfort, including straightforward basics like a giant wooden table, a constellation of sofas, a couple of conference rooms and a Zoom room.

Serhant’s “clubhouse” at 372 West Broadway in Soho offers only hot desks, no assigned seats. Founder Ryan Serhant and Avgi appear to belong to the same school of thought, as the brokerage’s sole location is primarily suited for social media and video content creation with two podcast studios and Zoom booths.

Since launching in 2020, Avenues has opened offices in Murray Hill, Chelsea, East Village, Williamsburg and the Upper East Side. The locations have a mixture of traditional and modern with some assigned seats, as well as hot desks for hybrid workers.

The brokerage has over 100 agents and is looking to house an additional 80 to 90 agents in the new office.

The location is slated to open in 2023.




    Broke-lyn: Why Manhattan brokers make more money
    Home sales, listings sunk to new depths in September
    Historic UES townhouse sells for nearly $60 million
    "Taxation without representation:" REBNY board member resigns, alleging leadership ignores agents
    Elliman agent to star in "Real Housewives of New York" reboot
    Mr. October: Guy Mor's condo briefly rules Brooklyn
    "It pushes you to go places that you wouldn't have gone:" How landlords may be using software to push up rents
