Open Menu

Judge appoints receiver on Eli Karp’s Flatbush property

Greystone alleges Karp defaulted on a $34.5 million loan

New York /
Oct.October 20, 2022 04:06 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Eli Karp with 271 Lenox Avenue

Eli Karp with 271 Lenox Avenue (Getty, Apartments)

On the heels of losing an apartment complex in Flatbush to a foreclosure, Eli Karp’s Hello Living faces the loss of another building in Brooklyn.

An affiliate of Greystone filed a lawsuit in August to foreclose on Hello Living’s 55-unit building at 271 Lenox Avenue after Karp defaulted on a $34.5 million loan. Last week, a judge appointed a receiver who will collect the earnings, revenues, and rents from the property.

Karp’s Hello Living bet on potentially up-and-coming areas of Brooklyn as demand for housing around the borough soared, but the developer has faced a hard time of late. In September, Karp lost control of his project at 1580 Nostrand Avenue in a foreclosure to his mezz lender Arch Companies.

Karp has blamed lenders for his woes.

But in the case of 271 Lenox, Karp has been negotiating the terms of his loans for years.

In 2015, Investors Bank originated a $17.9 million loan on the property. The note was then sold to Madison Realty Capital, which provided an additional $10.5 million mortgage. Madison sold the loans to Greystone in 2019, and the debt was then modified six times. The lender alleges Karp failed to make payments in April.

The lender also alleges that Karp, who guaranteed the loan, again ran afoul of its terms when a lien was filed against his ownership interests in the property. The lien was filed in November 2021 by iCrossFund 4, according to the lawsuit.

The lender’s attorney also alleged that Karp was diverting over “$170,000 monthly in net operating income to other purposes.”

Karp’s attorney argued the default was invalid and that Karp used his ownership interests as collateral to obtain a mezzanine loan.

It was only after the lender’s bad faith conduct that Karp suspended payments to the lender, Karp’s attorneys said in a filing.

In a filing, Karp, who said he was delayed in filing an affidavit because he was in the hospital, called the defaults “manufactured” by lenders and argued a receiver should not be appointed.

The judge didn’t buy it, and instead appointed the receiver last week. The foreclosure remains pending.

Karp did not immediately return a request for comment. An attorney for Greystone also did not return a request for comment.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real Estateflatbushforeclosuresgreystonemadison realty capital

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    605 East 9th Street and Corcoran Group’s Paul Wexler and Josef Yadgarov (Loopnet, Corcoran)
    Gregg Singer’s languishing PS 64 listed for sale, lease
    Gregg Singer’s languishing PS 64 listed for sale, lease
    Blackstone's Stephen Schwarzman and Jonathan Gray (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Blackstone’s quarterly profit drops to near zero
    Blackstone’s quarterly profit drops to near zero
    Starwood's Barry Sternlicht and Thor Equities’ Joe Sitt with 470 Broadway (Getty, Thor Equities)
    Thor unloads troubled 470 Broadway to Sternlicht’s LNR
    Thor unloads troubled 470 Broadway to Sternlicht’s LNR
    From left: Lenfest Center for the Arts at 615 West 129th Street; Jerome L. Greene Science Center at 3227 Broadway; 3 MetroTech Center in Brooklyn; and 2328 12th Avenue (Google Maps)
    TRD Pro: These universities have the largest NYC real estate footprints
    TRD Pro: These universities have the largest NYC real estate footprints
    HCR Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas (Photo Illustration by Kevin Rebong for The Real Deal)
    20,000 vacant units? Try triple that number
    20,000 vacant units? Try triple that number
    M&T Bank's Darren King (Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images, M&T Bank Newsroom)
    M&T Bank’s CRE lending drops for second straight month
    M&T Bank’s CRE lending drops for second straight month
    From left: Ripco’s Christian Allimonos and Stephen Preuss with 138-28 Northern Boulevard
    Queens developer plans 14-story condo in Flushing
    Queens developer plans 14-story condo in Flushing
    (Getty)
    Not the king of this Kastle: RE bigwigs challenge popular office occupancy metric
    Not the king of this Kastle: RE bigwigs challenge popular office occupancy metric
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.