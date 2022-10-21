Open Menu

Facing foreclosure, Fortis sells large Cobble Hill site to Madison Realty

Lender to acquire River Park dev sites where Fortis planned two condo buildings totaling 150 units

New York /
Oct.October 21, 2022 05:00 PM
By Keith Larsen
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
From left: Fortis Property’s Jonathan Landau, Madison Realty’s Brian Shatz, and renderings of One River Park and Two River Park in Cobble Hill (Madison Realty, Fortis Property Group, River Park Brooklyn)

From left: Fortis Property’s Jonathan Landau, Madison Realty’s Brian Shatz, and renderings of One River Park and Two River Park in Cobble Hill (Madison Realty, Fortis Property Group, River Park Brooklyn)

Fortis Property Group has avoided a foreclosure on a large Cobble Hill development site, reaching a deal to sell the properties to lender Madison Realty Capital.

Madison Realty will acquire the sites at 350 Hicks Street and 91-95 Pacific Street, where Fortis had planned two condo buildings totaling 150 units. Madison intends to rework those plans, according to a source familiar with the deal.

Fortis sought to build three developments on the parcel, just south of Atlantic Avenue, dubbed River Park. On the Pacific Street site, the project’s tallest component, 2 River Park, was set to contain 102 units. On the Hicks Street site, the 48-unit 1 River Park would rise 20 stories above a parking area and community space.

A separate component of the project, the 15-story, 25-unit 5 River Park at 347 Henry Street, is not part of the UCC foreclosure and is “now almost 75 percent sold,” according to Fortis’ website.

Madison had initiated a UCC foreclosure on the equity interests in 350 Hicks Street and 91-95 Pacific Street, with an auction date initially set for late last month, but pushed back until late October. The sale of the interests would have satisfied $47.7 million in debt, according to marketing materials. It is unclear why Fortis defaulted on the debt.

Greg Corbin, president of bankruptcy and restructuring at Rosewood Realty Group, was marketing the foreclosure sale.

Fortis purchased the Cobble Hill sites in 2015 for $240 million as part of a deal with the State University of New York to acquire 18 buildings that were previously part of the Long Island College Hospital campus.

The deal was controversial because many community members had opposed the closing of the money-losing hospital. Bill de Blasio was arrested during his 2013 mayoral campaign for protesting the hospital’s closure, but allegedly helped broker a deal to sell the property after taking office. Then-Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara investigated de Blasio’s role but did not bring charges.

Fortis sought a rezoning of the site, promising affordable housing in exchange for more density, but could not come to terms with then-Council member Brad Lander. Fortis eventually abandoned the rezoning plan and went with market-rate condos, which it could build as-of-right.

After securing the bid, Fortis landed a $107 million bridge loan from Madison Realty. Two years later, Madison Realty provided Fortis with a $297 million construction loan for the three condo buildings.

Fortis and Madison did not immediately return requests for comment.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Brooklyncobble hillFortis Property Group

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    A photo illustration of JFA Architects' Joseph Frankl and 101 Fleet Place in Fort Greene (Getty, JFA Architects)
    TRD Pro: NYC’s busiest areas for new building work
    TRD Pro: NYC’s busiest areas for new building work
    New York City mayor Eric Adams and 936 Lafayette Ave (Getty, Google Maps)
    Here’s how much NYC mayor made from his Brooklyn home
    Here’s how much NYC mayor made from his Brooklyn home
    206A Bergen Street and 11A South Portland Ave in Brooklyn (StreetEasy, Getty)
    Brooklyn luxury market bounces back in October
    Brooklyn luxury market bounces back in October
    (Illustration by The Real Deal, Getty)
    Brooklyn office rents rise and tenants dump space on market
    Brooklyn office rents rise and tenants dump space on market
    From left: Slate’s David Schwartz and Martin Nussbaum with 62 and 68 Hanson Place
    Slate acquires Fort Greene development site from Salvation Army
    Slate acquires Fort Greene development site from Salvation Army
    Rubenstein Partners' David Rubenstein and 25 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg (Getty Images, Twenty Five Kent, Rubenstein Partners)
    Rubenstein rolls co-working company into 25 Kent
    Rubenstein rolls co-working company into 25 Kent
    Regal Ventures’ Alexander Smith with 301 West 53rd Street (LinkedIn, Fifty Third and Eighth, Getty)
    Regal Ventures picks up Midtown retail condo in strong week of i-sales
    Regal Ventures picks up Midtown retail condo in strong week of i-sales
    26 Verandah Place and 30 Front Street in Brooklyn (StreetEasy, Getty)
    Brooklyn luxury contracts end September on a low note
    Brooklyn luxury contracts end September on a low note
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.