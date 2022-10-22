From deep talks about the future of decarbonization to AirBnB crackdowns to creating construction contracts, TRD’s videos this week spanned real estate’s biggest headlines and most interesting characters.

Here’s what to watch this weekend:

Up first, TRD founder and publisher Amir Korangy sat down for a long talk with venture capitalist and Fifth Wall co-founder Brendan Wallace. The two dive into the industry’s $18 trillion decarbonization problem. (You can also listen as a podcast.) The enormous amount of deferred capex, daunting to most in the industry, may be an opportunity for Wallace and his roster of startups. Watch that full interview here.

Next, catch up on the latest episode of The Blueprint, where host and developer Eric Brody breaks down the biggest questions and concerns for up-and-coming builders and developers. This week, Brody laid out the many types of construction contracts — and the problems each can bring. Watch this episode below, and find out more about construction, from the most important terms to the unexpected obstacles, here.

Then check out how Fifth Avenue wasn’t always a retail mecca. Once it was a country road, and later a residential district home to some of the biggest names of the Gilded Age. Watch our video on the famed retail lane’s history here.

Finally, peep some of TRD’s top headlines. Learn how NYC is cracking down on illegal AirBnbs. And look inside 9 West 57th, which may soon become one of the priciest building sales in history.

There’s all this and more on TRD’s YouTube channel. Check it out and subscribe today.