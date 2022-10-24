Open Menu

Brooklyn’s luxury market jumped back to life

Signed contracts up 75% week over week

New York /
Oct.October 24, 2022 05:30 PM
TRD Staff
A photo illustration of 15 Willow Street in Brooklyn Heights (Getty, Google Maps)

Brooklyn’s luxury market hit a growth spurt last week.

The borough counted 21 signed contracts last week, according to Compass’ weekly report of homes asking $2 million or more. The total is up 75 percent from the 12 contracts recorded the previous week.

The most expensive home to go into contract was 15 Willow Street in Brooklyn Heights, asking $9 million. The 25-foot-wide townhouse has six bedrooms and four bathrooms across 6,200 square feet.

It has a skylit center staircase, an elevator and a chef’s kitchen. There are four private outdoor spaces, including a rooftop terrace. The home was recently gut renovated, according to the listing.

The second most expensive home to enter contract last week was Unit 38B at 1 Clinton Street in Brooklyn Heights, asking just under $9 million.

The condo has five bedrooms and five full bathrooms across 4,200 square feet. Amenities at the building include a fitness center with sauna and yoga rooms and a sky lounge and terrace.

The 134-unit, 38-story Hudson Companies development was Brooklyn’s tallest condo project until it was dethroned by Brooklyn Tower — the city’s tallest building outside of Manhattan — earlier this year.

Of the 21 signed contracts, 16 were for townhouses and five for condos. The combined asking prices were $82.6 million, with a median of $3.3 million and average price per square foot of $1,336. Homes spent an average of 128 days on the market and received a 4 percent discount.




