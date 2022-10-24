After Douglas Elliman sold just one of 14 units at the newly constructed 219 Hudson Street, Serhant is stepping in with a new strategy.

The brokerage will be taking over sales and rebranding the condominium, formerly known as the Riverview, as “Everly West SoHo.”

Brandon and Mallory Bogard, the co-founders of the Bogard New York Team, will lead sales, and brokerage founder Ryan Serhant will appear in a video promoting the building.

The boutique 10-story condominium building was developed by Joel Braver and designed by Rawlings Architects. It offers two- and three-bedroom residences, including three full-floor penthouses.

Braver finished construction in February.

More than half of the residences have private outdoor space with views of the Hudson River or the city. Prices start at $2.9 million. Serhant would say whether they will be lowered to get sales moving — only that pricing would be “competitive.”

Douglas Elliman did not respond to a request for comment.

The building is located at the intersection of Tribeca, the West Village and SoHo in an area called Hudson Square. Formerly made up of factories and printing presses, it has transformed into a tech hub, with proximity to Google and Disney’s newest headquarters.

Serhant, which Ryan Serhant launched in September 2020, has snatched other projects from rival brokerages.

Last month it replaced Douglas Elliman at 100 Vandam after Elliman sold fewer than 10 of the development’s 72 apartments. In July, Serhant bumped Corcoran from the penthouse sales at 277 Fifth Avenue. And in April, Serhant took over sales at 19 Park Place, renaming it Iris TriBeCa.

Everly West SoHo marks the 43rd project for Serhant New Development in the brokerage’s two years. The division also manages sales and marketing for the Westly, Jolie at 77 Greenwich, Brooklyn Point, Quay Tower and the Huron, among others — a total of over $10 billion in new development inventory.