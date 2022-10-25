Restaurateur Simon Oren is the latest to take a stab at cracking the code at the Quin Hotel’s dormant eatery space.

The Tour de France Group managing partner signed a roughly 9,800-square-foot lease at 101 West 57th Street, the New York Post reported. The space previously housed Wayfarer, which shuttered during the pandemic, and Wolf’s Delicatessen.

Oren claimed to the outlet the deal was in the works for a year and a half before he locked in the lease for below a $1 million asking rent. The space includes 3,800 square feet at ground level, as well as 2,500 square feet each on the second level and below ground.

The lease is for 20 years, according to CBRE data reported by the Commercial Observer.

Lee & Associates’ Brad Schwarz represented Oren in the deal. CBRE’s Jared Lack and Andrew Goldberg represented the landlord, Hilton Grand Vacations.

There will be 120 seats on the ground floor and 30 seats upstairs, in addition to private rooms. It likely won’t open for at least nine months.

The restaurant will feature a Middle Eastern menu, pulling from modern Israeli and eastern Mediterranean cuisines. Oren’s restaurant group operates several eateries, including L’Express and Cafe d’Alsace, and the restaurateur is also responsible for the Five Napkin Burger chain.

The Manhattan restaurant scene is attempting to get back up and running after the onset of the pandemic in 2020 forced closures and scuttled in-person dining. Inflation and soaring labor costs are still rattling the industry.

Still, there are intriguing restaurants popping up throughout the city. This summer, Jean-Georges Vongerichten agreed to open a 14,000-square-foot restaurant at L&L Holding Company’s trophy office tower at 425 Park Avenue. The restaurant is expected to open next year.

Vongerichten also recently launched the Tin Building, a three-level food hall inside the landmarked 96 South Street in the Seaport. The celebrity chef’s space spans 53,000 square feet.

— Holden Walter-Warner