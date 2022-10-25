Open Menu

Tishman Speyer reels in investment adviser at 45 Rockefeller Center

Ruane, Cuniff & Goldfarb takes 43K sf at sprawling Midtown complex

New York /
Oct.October 25, 2022 05:06 PM
TRD Staff
A photo illustration of Tishman Speyer's EB Kelly and 45 Rockefeller Plaza (Getty, 45 Rockefeller, Tishman Speyer)

An investment adviser grabbed space at Rockefeller Center, just in time to see the famed Christmas tree take root.

Ruane, Cuniff & Goldfarb signed a lease for 43,000 square feet at Tishman Speyer’s 45 Rockefeller Plaza, the Commercial Observer reported. The company will occupy the entire 34th floor of the 40-story office building, as well as part of the 35th floor.

Ruane isn’t expected to move to the building until next year. The asking rent, lease duration and brokers involved were not reported.

Other new tenants across the 19-building Rockefeller Center complex include Katten, Citrin Cooperman and World Monuments Fund. Recent changes across the properties include a renovation of the ice rink and a newly installed park on the Radio City Music Hall roof.

Ruane is moving away from 9 West 57th Street, the office tower sources told The Real Deal Stefan Soloviev was finalizing an agreement to sell in what could be a New York City record.

The 50-story, 1.6 million-square-foot building was appraised in July 2016 at $3.4 billion, or more than $2,000 per square foot, according to CMBS documents filed with the SEC. A sale for the Plaza District property could be the city’s biggest pandemic-era deal and one of the largest office deals ever.

The buyer of the building could not be confirmed, but sources pointed to Michael Shvo and private equity group Deutsche Finance. Remaining tenants at the building include Sculptor Capital Management (formerly Och-Ziff Capital Management Group), Apollo Global Management and Chanel.

The firm’s lease at 45 Rockefeller Center comes as Tishman makes bets against the office sector in other markets.

In August, the company sold the 240,000-square-foot Foundry, a two-building development in East Austin, for $200 million Beacon Capital Partners picked up the property.

In June, the developer scrapped plans for an office building near Chicago’s Fulton Market. Tishman, the second-biggest office landlord in the city, terminated a deal to buy 850 West Washington Boulevard, which it had agreed to buy from parking company Park One.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.