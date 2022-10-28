Open Menu

Silverstein, Berman extend deadline to consummate $180M deal

Buyers plan to close on 55 Broad Street by early next year

New York /
Oct.October 28, 2022 08:00 AM
By Rich Bockmann
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Silverstein Properties' Larry Silverstein, Metroloft Management's Nathan Berman, Rudin Management's Bill Rudin, and 55 Broad Street (Getty, Google Maps)

Silverstein Properties’ Larry Silverstein, Metroloft Management’s Nathan Berman, Rudin Management’s Bill Rudin, and 55 Broad Street (Getty, Google Maps)

Larry Silverstein and Nathan Berman are going into extra innings to close on their $180 million purchase of 55 Broad Street.

It’s been more than five months since Silverstein Properties and Berman’s Metroloft Management went into contract in May to buy the 30-story Financial District tower from Rudin Management in an office-to-resi conversion play.

The buyers had a deadline to close the deal by the end of October, but now say they plan to close the deal by the first quarter of next year.

“Given the current interest rate environment and general economic forecasts, all debt and equity raises are much more challenging today than they would have been 6 to 8 months ago,” Berman told The Real Deal via email.

“55 Broad Street in particular is not immune, but in fact better positioned than most — given the sponsorship, solid economics and continued strength of the residential rental market.”

He vowed, “We will close by the first quarter of 2023.”

Read more

Sellers typically give their buyers 60 to 90 days to close large commercial deals, so the original end-of-October deadline was already an extended timeframe that recognized the challenge of financing deals as the Federal Reserve aggressively pushed up borrowing costs.

The central bank is expected to hike interest rates by another 75 basis points next week and has one more meeting planned this year, in December. The cost of financing a big commercial real estate deal seems likely to only get more expensive.

It’s not clear whether Silverstein and Berman have rates locked in.

When asked if the financing is already secured, Silverstein Properties president Marty Burger said “we have all the money we need to close this” and that he is confident they will finalize the purchase at the originally negotiated price.

“The deal we cut with Rudin is the deal we’re closing on,” he said.

A representative for Rudin said they too are confident it will close.

Rising interest rates, the war in Ukraine and the possibility of a recession are making it difficult to execute big real estate deals. Many owners are choosing not to put their properties up for sale, while others have pulled properties off the market when the prices they expected don’t materialize.

In the most extreme cases, deals are disintegrating.

Andrew Chung’s Innovo Group lost its $30 million deposit when the company’s attempt to buy the HSBC Tower at 452 Fifth Avenue for $855 million fell apart. While several issues led to its demise, the sudden increase in interest rates played a significant part.

The 55 Broad Street deal is different in some ways. While Chung had to deal with a large vacancy at a time when doubt plagues the office market, Silverstein and Berman are planning to convert the 425,000-square-foot building into apartments.

Also, Property & Building Corp., the owner of the HSBC Tower, is listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and had public shareholders to answer to.

Silverstein and the Rudins belong to real estate’s clubby circle of venerated families, in which it would be considered unseemly to let an agreement devolve into a spectacle.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Investment Salesmetro loft managementRudin Managementsilverstein properties

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Clockwise from top left: 162 West 13th Street, 325 Avenue Y in Brooklyn, 1281 Viele Avenue in the Bronx (Credit: Google Maps)
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Here’s what the $10M-$30M NYC investment sales market looked like last week
    Silverstein Properties' Larry Silverstein, Kushner's Jonathan Kushner and rendering of 808 Pavonia Avenue in Jersey City (Cahn PR, Getty, Handel Architects)
    Jersey City approves Kushner, Silverstein’s 1,200-unit megaproject
    Jersey City approves Kushner, Silverstein’s 1,200-unit megaproject
    667 Kent Avenue and 25 Hooper Street in Williamsburg (Google Maps, Getty)
    Nap Industries’ Williamsburg warehouses sale tops mid-market deals
    Nap Industries’ Williamsburg warehouses sale tops mid-market deals
    Starwood's Barry Sternlicht and Thor Equities’ Joe Sitt with 470 Broadway (Getty, Thor Equities)
    Thor unloads troubled 470 Broadway to Sternlicht’s LNR
    Thor unloads troubled 470 Broadway to Sternlicht’s LNR
    Francesco Bellini with 175 Water Street
    Wealthy Canadian family is mystery buyer of $250M AIG building
    Wealthy Canadian family is mystery buyer of $250M AIG building
    From left: Ripco’s Christian Allimonos and Stephen Preuss with 138-28 Northern Boulevard
    Queens developer plans 14-story condo in Flushing
    Queens developer plans 14-story condo in Flushing
    1520 Fulton Street in Brooklyn and Dalan Management and SKW’s Andrew Wrublin (Google Maps, Chance Yeh)
    SKW, Dalan buy Bed-Stuy building as NYC i-sales rebound
    SKW, Dalan buy Bed-Stuy building as NYC i-sales rebound
    Fred Manocherian with 245 East 44th Street
    Manocherians sell Midtown rental for $50M
    Manocherians sell Midtown rental for $50M
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.