Open Menu

“You might have the wrong address:” Evicted tenant operated illegal Airbnb out of Charlotte condo

Short-term rental platform claims no responsibility

National Weekend Edition /
Oct.October 29, 2022 12:00 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
(Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

(Photo Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)

Eviction was not enough to stop a former Charlotte, North Carolina, condo tenant from running an illegal Airbnb.

It took the condo’s new owner, Natalie Siburt, running into a would-be guest dropping off luggage outside her home, to kick off a battle with Airbnb to get the listing removed, the Charlotte Observer reported.

After documenting her run-in on TikTok Siburt turned to the condo board, who told the first-time homeowner about issues between the property’s former owner and her tenant.

The previous owner, Lori Terunuma, evicted the tenant earlier this year after leasing the property to her for three years. Terunuma said the tenant’s background check failed to alert the owner to a criminal record, and that the homeowner’s association had had multiple minor issues with the her over the years. Terunuma said she did not know the tenant was renting the property out on Airbnb until after the eviction.

Terunuma told the outlet that after serving the eviction notice, she went to check on the property and found locks on the closet doors and a note on the fridge inviting guests to help themselves.

Six months ago, Terunuma started contacting Airbnb to remove the listing. Siburt also contacted the company, and said it responded by deflecting responsibility. “‘They then said that they’re just a platform and have nothing to do with it and that I’d have to contact the host directly,’” Siburt told the Observer.

Shielded by Section 230 of the Federal Communications Act and a general ability to avoid oversight, diverting blame is the company’s M.O. when it comes to issues like Siburt’s.

In her Tiktok, Siburt said she had done a “deep dive” on Reddit and discovered that many new homeowners whose properties were listed on Airbnb by former occupants have had experiences like hers.

Siburt says she was able to get in touch with the former tenant, who claimed she couldn’t take the listing down because she no longer had access to her Airbnb account.

After the Observer contacted Airbnb for comment, it reported that the listing was removed.

Read more




    — Cailley LaPara

    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    AirbnbCharlottecondoevictionNorth Carolina

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    From left: Mayor Bill de Blasio, 54 West 39th Street, 62 Grand Street, and 208 West 30th Street (Credit: Google Maps)
    The Airbnb crackdown continues: City targets three more buildings
    The Airbnb crackdown continues: City targets three more buildings
    Mayor Bill de Blasio and Stanley “Skip” Karol, an Airbnb host (Credit: Getty Images and Youtube)
    Airbnb host narrowly clears hurdle in First Amendment claim against city
    Airbnb host narrowly clears hurdle in First Amendment claim against city
    A West Village Airbnb listing (Credit: Airbnb)
    Airbnb Luxe launched without listings in one of their biggest potential markets — why?
    Airbnb Luxe launched without listings in one of their biggest potential markets — why?
    A photo illustration of Konrad Bicher (Twitter/konrad_bicher)
    “Wolf of Airbnb” charged over short-term rental scheme
    “Wolf of Airbnb” charged over short-term rental scheme
    The Santa Fe Castle and Ian Dennis (Google Maps, Scalpp.com)
    Texas couple renovates legendary crumbling castle
    Texas couple renovates legendary crumbling castle
    Sotheby’s Marilyn Wright with 1907 Flattop Cliffs Drive (Sotheby's International Realty, Getty)
    Priciest home in the Carolinas hits market at $30M
    Priciest home in the Carolinas hits market at $30M
    A photo illustration of 149 Coastline Road in Fayetteville, Georgia (Getty Images, EXP Realty, Georgia Open Houses)
    “Stranger Things” home under contract and headed to Airbnb
    “Stranger Things” home under contract and headed to Airbnb
    A photo illustration of Daniel Brodsky and 75 West End Avenue (Getty Images, Google Maps)
    Brodsky brings challenge to NYC Airbnb law
    Brodsky brings challenge to NYC Airbnb law
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.