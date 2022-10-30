A Maryland woman got an unpleasant surprise driving by her newly purchased house –– a U-Haul in the driveway, and strangers moving in.

A couple in Prince George’s County, Maryland, had just signed paperwork with U.S. Bank to buy a vacant home in the wake of its foreclosure, when squatters decided to set up shop, WUSA9 first reported. The couple confronted the people moving into their home, and were supplied with a fake lease agreement.

The squatters told police who responded to the home that their uncle, “Quinn,” had leased the house, however, they did not know their uncle’s last name. Immediately after moving in, the men posted signs reading “Beware of Dog” and “Private Property No Trespassing.”

Melea King, a broker with the Home Team Realty Group represented the couple in the deal.

“We have an agreed, signed, ratified contract with the bank,” King told the outlet. “Someone has totally tried to take possession of the property.”

The broker did not rule out the possibility that the men who moved into her clients’ home are victims of fraud, but said she believes it’s unlikely. King told the outlet the lease agreement presented to the owners and Prince George’s County Police was “not accurate” and appears to be a print out from the internet as it was missing basic information like phone numbers.

Prince George’s County Police confirmed to the outlet that an officer went to the house, but said it appears to be a “civil” matter. King told the outlet the couple wants U.S. Bank to answer for how the squatters were able to get access to the house.

— Kate Hinsche