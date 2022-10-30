Open Menu

Swedish gov’t lists D.C. ambassador’s mansion for $20M

Home, no longer used as diplomatic residence, is capital’s most expensive listing

National Weekend Edition /
Oct.October 30, 2022 03:00 PM
TRD Staff
3900 Nebraska Avenue Northwest in Washington, DC and Swedish ambassador to the U.S. Karin Olofsdotter (Compass, Arizona State University)

As Swedish officials confront a housing slump back home, some of their colleagues across the pond are betting that trophy residences can still command premium prices.

The Swedish government has put its former ambassador’s residence in Washington, D.C., on the market for $19.5 million, the Wall Street Journal reported, making it the most expensive listing in the U.S. capital, according to the listing agent.

3900 Nebraska Avenue Northwest in Washington, DC (Compass)

Set on 7 acres at 3900 Nebraska Avenue in the city’s American University Park neighborhood, the 12,000-square-foot mansion comes with seven bedrooms, but needs approximately $2 million of renovations and updates, according to Compass’ Cara Pearlman, who has the listing with fellow Compass agent TJ Morton.

Built in the 1920s for publisher David Lawrence, who would go on to found the magazine U.S. News & World Report, the home contains two ballrooms, a library, two sunrooms and five fireplaces. Outside are a greenhouse and lighted tennis court.

3900 Nebraska Avenue Northwest in Washington, DC (Compass)

The Swedish government purchased the property in the 1950s, and it’s been home to a dozen ambassadors since. Karin Olofsdotter, the current Swedish ambassador to the U.S., lived there from 2017 to 2019.

Olofsdotter recently moved to a diplomatic residence in the House of Sweden, a newer building in Georgetown where the Swedish Embassy relocated in 2006.

Builders have reportedly expressed interest in the property, hoping to subdivide the large swath of land while preserving the historic home. One study suggested approximately 22 detached homes or 50 townhomes could be built there, though it could be maintained as an estate for a wealthy buyer.

— Holden Walter-Warner




