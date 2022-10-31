There was nothing to be spooked about as Brooklyn’s luxury market posted solid, if unspectacular, numbers for the final week of October.

But we’re going to buck tradition by starting this roundup with the second most expensive home to go into contract last week, according to Compass’ weekly report of homes in the borough asking $2 million or more.

Unit 15B at 50 Bridge Park Drive in Brooklyn Heights was asking just under $4.4 million. The contract signing is a return to form for Quay Tower, which has appeared twice in this report in October, after just one appearance during the prior year.

Prior to that, the condo overlooking Brooklyn Bridge Park set several Brooklyn sales records. It also notched an A-list celebrity resident last year when Zendaya bought a unit.

While the 2,000-square-foot apartment that went into contract last week did not set any records, it has several things going for it, such as floor-to-ceiling windows, a chef-inspired kitchen and multi-zone heating and cooling. Its primary bedroom has a dressing area and en-suite bathroom. Amenities at the building include a fitness center, a rooftop lounge and bike storage.

The most expensive home to find a buyer last week was a Brooklyn Heights townhouse at 153 Columbia Heights asking $11.5 million. The 4,500-square-foot townhouse, built in 1844, has six bedrooms and three bathrooms. The four-story home has three outdoor spaces, a 58-foot triple parlor, a kitchen with white oak cabinetry, and original egg and dart molding. It also has high-end appliances and a fountain in the garden.

Some 15 luxury deals were signed in Brooklyn last week — eight condos, six townhouses and one co-op — down from 21 the week prior. Their asking prices totaled $53 million and the average price per square foot was a robust $1,499. The average home spent 90 days on the market. Homes did not receive a discount for just the second time since July.