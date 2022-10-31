What a year it’s been for the city’s townhouse market.

Townhouses stayed in high demand after a hot 2021, bucking headwinds longer than condos and co-ops. An analysis by The Real Deal of ACRIS filings found that while the number of sales hasn’t quite caught up to where it was last year, dollar volume this year has already surpassed 2021’s total.

Buyers this year have already spent nearly $700 million on townhouses, up roughly $100 million last year with two months left before 2023. Here are the 10 most expensive townhomes sold so far this year:

12 East 63rd Street | $56 million

This seven-story Lenox Hill townhouse kicked off the market when it sold for $56 million in January. The 13,000-square-foot home has seven bedrooms, 8.5 bathrooms and a full-floor primary suite with a separate dining space, bathroom and private garden terrace. It was originally listed for $77 million in 2015.

60-64 East 93rd Street | $52.5 million

One of New York City’s widest townhouses scored the second highest sale of the year in June when it closed for $52.5 million. The 57-foot wide home was built in the 1930s for socialite Virginia Graham Fair Vanderbilt, before housing the Permanent Mission of Romania to the United States and later the Lycee Francais de New York.

8 East 62nd Street | $50 million

The seller of 2022’s third most expensive townhouse would have liked to see it higher on this list. Somerset Partners’ Keith Rubenstein sold the palatial home for $50 million, six years after first listing it for $84.5 million. The six-story, 15,000-square-foot mansion has six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a rooftop terrace, a massage room, a gym and a spa with a sauna.

27 East 11th Street | $35 million

Chipotle founder Steve Ells dished up this West Village townhouse in June as a quick flip after buying the property in October 2021 for $29.5 million. He never intended to stay long: Ells lived there while waiting to complete construction on his mega mansion down the street. Once home to John F. Kennedy’s White House physician, the home at 27 East 11th Street has modern offerings including heated flooring and large skylights.

22 East 67th Street | $27 million

This Upper East Side mansion that is no stranger to headlines. The home sold for $27 million in July after it was caught up in a short-term rental scandal that resulted in a $8,000 fine for sellers Claudio Guazzoni dei Zanett. The 22-foot-wide multifamily townhouse comes with 2,300 feet of outdoor space and can be reconfigured into a single-family home.

15 East 88th Street | $26.5 million

This 9,600-square-foot Delano & Aldrich mansion sold for roughly $3 million below the asking price. The eight-story home has a mahogany paneled library, 15-foot ceilings, original moldings and an elevator that services all eight floors.

248 Central Park West | $26 million

One of the last three single-family homes on Central Park West, this six-story, 10,000-square-foot townhouse traded as the neighborhood’s most expensive on record. The home was built in 1887 and has a heated pool, six bedrooms, two skylights, four balconies, a landscaped garden and a landscaped roof deck. It also has a virtual doorman and a dehumidification system.

20 East 73rd Street | $25 million

Some browse the sale racks for deals, others keep an eye on bankruptcy proceedings. This 12,000-square-foot home, rumored to have once been owned by movie star Grace Kelly, was first put on the market in 2015 by the Ender family before going into a foreclosure that was halted by bankruptcy proceedings. Located two blocks from Central Park, the historical home comes with 2,000 square feet of air rights.

32 West 76th Street | $22.2 million

This 11,000-square-foot home sold in late March for $22.2 million. The seller paid $10 million for it in 2014 and undertook a gut renovation of the six-bedroom, six-bathroom home. The house also has a roof terrace with an outdoor kitchen, part of the more than 2,200 square feet of outdoor space that come with the property. There’s also an indoor basketball court, wine cellar and gym.

228 West 11th Street | $21.5 million

Rounding out the list is a renovated townhouse that scored the top spot in Olshan Realty’s weekly contracts report when it traded in July. The home, which sold $3.5 million below asking, includes low real estate taxes, six bedrooms, five bathrooms and a hot tub.