Open Menu

Billy Macklowe lands $143M loan for Park Slope project

CVS, Lidl already on board as 120 Fifth Avenue’s retail tenants

New York /
Nov.November 01, 2022 11:15 AM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Billy Macklowe and 120 Fifth Avenue in Park Slope (Getty Images, Google Maps)

Billy Macklowe and 120 Fifth Avenue in Park Slope (Getty Images, Google Maps)

Billy Macklowe has plans and tenants in place for his Park Slope project. Now, he has construction financing, too.

The William Macklowe Company and Senlac Ridge Partners landed a $143 million loan for the development at 120 Fifth Avenue in Brooklyn, the New York Business Journal reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank provided the financing.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Gideon Gil and Lauren Kaufman represented the two borrowers.

The loan is the latest sign of progress for Macklowe’s first Brooklyn development. In August, the owners inked CVS Pharmacy to a long-term lease at the site, where it will occupy more than 10,000 square feet on the ground floor. Discount grocer Lidl is the anchor tenant of the other of two buildings being built side-by-side.

Lidl’s lease reportedly adheres to guidelines negotiated with the community following concerns over the previous owner’s desire to displace an affordable grocery store.

Macklowe and Senlac Ridge, a private equity firm formed by David Welsh, bought the development site weeks into lockdown for $59 million. Avery Hall Investments sold the property, which was home to a Key Food grocery store.

Read more

Avery Hall previously picked up the property in 2017 from PickQuick Foods for $45.7 million.

Macklowe’s two buildings will include 180 residential units, 25 percent of which will be affordable. The development will also include 67,000 square feet of retail space, a parking garage, a fitness center and shared outdoor space.

The development site is bound by Gregory Place, Baltic Street and Fifth Avenue. It’s believed to be the biggest development site in Park Slope.

Elsewhere on the Park Slope multifamily front, HUBB NYC recently acquired a 13-story, 63-unit residential and retail building at 223-225 4th Avenue from Greystone Development for $40 million. The deal continued a spending spree by the residential firm, which has been snapping up 421a-eligible properties across the city.

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    billy mackloweDevelopmentPark SlopeReal Estate Finance

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    With a cooling trade war, stocks perform well, including real estate. (Credit: iStock)
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    Real estate stocks push up this week as U.S.-China trade tensions ease
    416 West 25th Street and Maverick Real Estate Partners principal David Aviram (Credit: Google Maps and LinkedIn)
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    Chelsea landlord claims “predatory” lender is charging a crippling interest rate as punishment after losing foreclosure case
    Redburn Development's Jeff Buell with 501 State Street (Loopnet, Getty, Redburn Development)
    Downtown development revitalizes upstate city
    Downtown development revitalizes upstate city
    From left: Richard Cohn, Abraham Merchant, Adam Hochfelder, and Peter Duncan with 303 East 93rd Street
    George Comfort & Sons sues Merchants over failed project
    George Comfort & Sons sues Merchants over failed project
    From left: Arch Companies’ Jeff Simpson and Dan Saklakov with 1351 Dekalb Ave (Loopnet, Saklakov, Getty, Arch Companies)
    Arch Companies resurrects troubled 421a projects in Bushwick
    Arch Companies resurrects troubled 421a projects in Bushwick
    TRD’s podcast looks at how California could get a deluge of new housing
    TRD’s podcast looks at how California could get a deluge of new housing
    TRD’s podcast looks at how California could get a deluge of new housing
    Extell Development’s Gary Barnett along with a rendering of 1520 First Avenue (Getty, Extell Development)
    Extell lands $425M construction loan for UES medical tower
    Extell lands $425M construction loan for UES medical tower
    Bentley Zhao with 757-767 Flatbush Avenue (Google Maps, LinkedIn, Getty)
    New Empire plans luxury condo project in Flatbush
    New Empire plans luxury condo project in Flatbush
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.