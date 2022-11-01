Open Menu

Simon: Malls don’t suck. In fact, they’re doing well

Occupancy, rental income up for shopping mall REIT

National /
Nov.November 01, 2022 05:51 PM
By Rachel Herzog
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Simon Property Group’s David Simon (Getty)

Simon Property Group’s David Simon (Getty)

With occupancy and rental income up last quarter, the head of the nation’s largest mall owner wants to put an end to “the so-called negative mall narrative.”

Simon Property Group CEO David Simon said on the REIT’s third-quarter earnings call that “many have tried to kill off physical retail real estate and in particular enclosed malls,” but the company’s $39 billion in dividends paid to shareholders during the pandemic is a sign that it has become more “stronger and more profitable.”

Technically, however, last quarter was less profitable for Simon.

Read more

The company’s third-quarter funds from operations were $1.11 billion, or $2.97 per share, a slight drop from the $1.18 billion figure from Q3 of 2021. Net income was $539 million, down from $679.9 million during the same period last year.

Still, Simon said the company still had a good quarter internationally despite the strength in the dollar, with growth driven by higher rental income. Simon also cited lower contributions from the company’s other platform investments.

Base minimum rent per square foot was $54.80 as of Sept. 30, which was up from $53.91 a year ago. Occupancy was almost 95 percent, up 1.7 percentage points.

Though Simon has been bullish on malls, the firm has also been diversifying, announcing last month that it would buy half of real estate investment firm Jamestown. The deal is expected to close this year. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Heading into the holiday season, the CEO called high inflation and interest rates concerning, though he expressed confidence in physical retail. Many mall owners are adapting or redeveloping their properties to adjust to consumers’ changing habits.

“I still feel like demand and bricks and mortars is where the action is going to be,” he said.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateearningsRetailshopping mallssimon property group

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Attorney General Letitia James and Compass' Robert Reffkin (Getty, Compass)
    AG slaps Compass on wrist for voucher discrimination
    AG slaps Compass on wrist for voucher discrimination
    Vornado’s Steve Roth and Michael Franco (Getty, Vornado)
    Office stocks are “stupid cheap,” Vornado’s Roth says
    Office stocks are “stupid cheap,” Vornado’s Roth says
    Kohan Retail Investment Group's Mike Kohan and Great Northern Mall in Clay, New York (Kohan Retail Investment Group, Getty, Google Maps)
    Kohan mall bites dust; next owner to redevelop it
    Kohan mall bites dust; next owner to redevelop it
    (Photo Illustration for The Real Deal with Getty)
    Multifamily sales in “virtual standstill”
    Multifamily sales in “virtual standstill”
    Sam Yen of JPMorgan Chase (LinkedIn, Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    JPMorgan wants you to rip up your rent checks
    JPMorgan wants you to rip up your rent checks
    Edge Properties' Jeffrey Olson and 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard (Google Maps, Edge Properties)
    Target coming to Urban Edge’s Buckner Commons
    Target coming to Urban Edge’s Buckner Commons
    From left: Amazon’s Andy Jassy and Innovo’s Andrew Chung along with a rendering of 2505 Bruckner Boulevard (Getty, Amazon, Innovo)
    Amazon takes 568K sf at Innovo, Square Mile’s Bronx industrial complex
    Amazon takes 568K sf at Innovo, Square Mile’s Bronx industrial complex
    (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    NYC investment sales plummeted in Q3
    NYC investment sales plummeted in Q3
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.