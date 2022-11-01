The Real Deal‘s November 2022 issue is now live for subscribers and soon to hit mailboxes across the country.

If a condition of being a “starchitect” is to dislike being labeled one, then the subject of this month’s cover story fits the bill. Senior reporter Kathryn Brenzel sat down with Bjarke Ingels, the Danish creative whose eponymous firm has left an outsized mark on the New York City skyline since Douglas Durst brought it here just a decade ago.

In conversation with TRD, Ingels gets candid on his inspirations, past disappointments, what it’s like to work with top developers around the world and much more.

Elsewhere, our November issue looks at how residential brokerages are protecting their bottom lines against a downturn in the housing market; why efforts to promote diversity in construction are beset by fraud and dysfunction; and digs into retail real estate’s hottest new asset class: shopping centers with grocery stores.

Reporter Keith Larsen profiles Joel Schreiber, who became famous as WeWork’s first investor but now finds himself battling lenders across the country; Mattnew Niksa examines brash Canadian developer Ian Gillespie‘s efforts to reshape San Jose; and Sam Lounsberry previews an approaching feeding frenzy for distressed Chicago hotels.

All of this and so much more, including our ranking of New York’s top property management firms, awaits readers in our latest edition, so subscribe today and check out the November issue here.