Thursday brought more bad news for borrowers, as another rate hike will cause the cost of credit-fueled deals to rise further, but there may be a little light at the end of the tunnel.

The Federal Reserve approved a fourth straight 75-basis-point hike to a target range of 3.75 to 4 percent on Wednesday, raising short-term borrowing rates to their highest levels since 2008, CNBC reported.

However, the central bank indicated that smaller rate increases could be on the horizon as it continues to grapple with inflation, which is at a 40-year high. The Fed said it “will take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation and economic and financial developments” when it considers future rate increases.

The federal funds rate applies to lending between banks and migrates to interest rates on mortgages, credit cards and corporate debt. As borrowing becomes more expensive for consumers and businesses, nonessential spending typically tightens.

Economists are hopeful that the Fed will scale back its aggressive monetary policy and implement only a 50-point increase when it meets again in December, followed by rounds of smaller increases in 2023.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell pushed back at any notion that the Fed will pause its rate hikes soon, but he expects a conversation in the near future about tamping down the level of increases.

“We still have some ways to go and incoming data since our last meeting suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates will be higher than previously expected,” Powell said. “So that time [to implement smaller rate hikes] is coming, and it may come as soon as the next meeting or the one after that. No decision has been made.”

The Fed’s latest move will be felt across real estate. FTI Consulting’s Jahn Brodwin said that rate increases “will continue to spook” debt and commercial real estate markets.

“The fog of uncertainty in the debt markets needs to lift so investors and lenders can see where the trough lies and begin to navigate towards transacting anew,” Brodwin added.

Homebuyers are also sure to feel the sting. Mortgage rates already reached a 21-year high last month. The average 30-year fixed mortgage rate rose for the 10th straight week to 7.16 percent for the week ending Oct. 21, but edged down to 7.06 percent last week.

The rising rates are slowing demand for house purchases and refinancing. Mortgage applications have decreased for six straight weeks, and application activity is at its slowest pace since 1997.