Open Menu

Indie film studio exploring purchase of West Village theater

A24 eyeing Cherry Lane Theatre one year after property’s failed sale: report

New York /
Nov.November 02, 2022 04:06 PM
TRD Staff
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
A24 CEO David Fenkel and 38 Commerce Street (Getty)

A24 CEO David Fenkel and 38 Commerce Street (Getty)

A 10-year-old film studio is in talks to buy one of New York City’s most historic theaters.

Independent film studio A24 is exploring a purchase of the Cherry Lane Theatre in the West Village, a person familiar with the matter told Insider. No other details on a potential transaction were reported and there’s still a chance negotiations fall through.

The venue at 38 Commerce Street is the oldest continuously running off-Broadway theater in the city. The theater was founded 99 years ago, producing works from legends such as F. Scott Fitzgerald, Eugene O’Neill and Tennessee Williams.

The property’s main theater includes 179 seats, while a smaller studio contains 60 seats. There are also eight residential apartments in the property, which spans three connected buildings.

Actress Angelina Fiordellisi acquired the historic theater in 1996 through a corporation named Little Goddess. Last year, however, she came close to selling the Cherry Lane — before the deal collapsed.

Read more

The Lucille Lortel Theater Foundation agreed to purchase the venue in an off-market transaction for $11 million. The deal later fell through over disagreements about the price, months after it was seemingly cemented in the summer.

The theater returned to the market, listed slightly below $13 million. It’s not clear what A24 is willing to pay for the property, but it’s believed to be in line with previous valuations. The listing says a contract for the space has been signed.

Brown Harris Stevens’ Mary Vetri, who has the listing, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Real Deal.

Daniel Katz, David Fenkel and John Hodges founded A24 in 2012. The studio made its name with movie hits including “Lady Bird,” “Moonlight” and “Uncut Gems.” The company’s television filmography includes “2 Dope Queens,” “Ramy” and “Euphoria.”

— Holden Walter-Warner




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    Commercial Real EstateWest Village

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    New York AG Letitia James (Getty)
    NY AG pushes to criminalize deed theft
    NY AG pushes to criminalize deed theft
    RFR Holding’s Aby Rosen and 102 Greene Street (DXA Studio, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Aby Rosen’s RFR buys Soho retail asset for $32M, leading midsize i-sales
    Aby Rosen’s RFR buys Soho retail asset for $32M, leading midsize i-sales
    Attorney General Letitia James and Compass' Robert Reffkin (Getty, Compass)
    AG slaps Compass on wrist for voucher discrimination
    AG slaps Compass on wrist for voucher discrimination
    Simon Property Group’s David Simon (Getty)
    Simon: Malls don’t suck. In fact, they’re doing well
    Simon: Malls don’t suck. In fact, they’re doing well
    (Photo Illustration for The Real Deal with Getty)
    Multifamily sales in “virtual standstill”
    Multifamily sales in “virtual standstill”
    Sam Yen of JPMorgan Chase (LinkedIn, Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    JPMorgan wants you to rip up your rent checks
    JPMorgan wants you to rip up your rent checks
    Edge Properties' Jeffrey Olson and 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard (Google Maps, Edge Properties)
    Target coming to Urban Edge’s Buckner Commons
    Target coming to Urban Edge’s Buckner Commons
    From left: Amazon’s Andy Jassy and Innovo’s Andrew Chung along with a rendering of 2505 Bruckner Boulevard (Getty, Amazon, Innovo)
    Amazon takes 568K sf at Innovo, Square Mile’s Bronx industrial complex
    Amazon takes 568K sf at Innovo, Square Mile’s Bronx industrial complex
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.