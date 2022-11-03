Open Menu

AG suit piles on Brooklyn developer accused of stealing deposits

Xi Hui “Steven” Wu stole $5M from immigrant families, lawsuits say

New York /
Nov.November 03, 2022 11:27 AM
By Holden Walter-Warner | Research By Jay Young
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via EmailShare via Shortlink
Share via Shortlink
Attorney General of New York Letitia James and 345 Ovington Avenue in Brooklyn (Getty, Google Maps)

Attorney General of New York Letitia James and 345 Ovington Avenue in Brooklyn (Getty, Google Maps)

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit against a Brooklyn developer accused of stealing more than $5 million by fraudulently selling fake condos.

The attorney general on Wednesday announced the lawsuit against Xi Hui “Steven” Wu, accusing him of cheating at least 20 families of Chinese immigrants. The suit comes after affected families filed lawsuits of their own.

“Steven Wu took advantage of hardworking immigrants and sold them and their families a lie,” James said in a statement.

In 2013, Wu submitted an offering plan for a 25-unit condo building at 345 Ovington Avenue in Bay Ridge. The lawsuit says Wu failed to file required paperwork with the Department of Finance, though, meaning the building was never made a condo.

Despite the nonexistence of individual condo units, Wu “sold” condos to the families, who trusted him due to his role in the community. The suit says many signed single-page agreements for the supposed units and paid Wu for the condos that didn’t exist.

Wu collected down payments, full payments and monthly payments for either a mortgage or common charges, according to the lawsuit. Since the condo didn’t exist, those payments were going directly to Wu for personal use, including loans against the building and construction costs.

Read more

Wu’s attempts to avoid getting caught may have landed him in more trouble.The attorney general’s office said the developer submitted documentation regarding individual escrow accounts, but personally funded those and didn’t deposit purchasers’ additional down payments into the escrow accounts, as required by law.

Wu’s ex-wife, Xiao Rong Yang, is also accused in the scheme. There are a dozen other relief defendants who have a financial interest in the property, but aren’t accused of wrongdoing. The lawsuit aims to have the money returned to families and bar all of the defendants from offering or selling real estate in the state.

The victimized families have more pressing concerns. Wu’s lender started foreclosure proceedings at the property, threatening the residents with eviction. A group of purchases forced the building’s ownership into bankruptcy, temporarily staving off the foreclosure.

The AG’s office is involved in those proceedings.




    Reprints & Permissions
    Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedinShare via Email Share via Shortlink
    Share via Shortlink
    Tags
    bay ridgeCommercial Real EstateFraudLetitia JamesReal Estate Lawsuits

    Related Articles

    arrow_forward_ios
    Former Westchester Renaissance Hotel at 80 West Red Oak Lane and Garden Communities’ Zygi Wilf (Loopnet, Linkedin, Getty)
    Massive rental complex planned for Westchester hotel site after $71M sale
    Massive rental complex planned for Westchester hotel site after $71M sale
    A photo illustration of Nir Meir (Getty)
    Nir Meir settles contempt charges with HFZ investor, avoids jail
    Nir Meir settles contempt charges with HFZ investor, avoids jail
    From left: DHA Capital’s Dan Hollander and B6 Real Estate Advisors’ Yanni Marmarou with 70 Mallory Avenue (Loopnet, DHA, B6, Getty)
    Jersey City multifamily binge: Two more sites trade for $21M
    Jersey City multifamily binge: Two more sites trade for $21M
    Fed Chair Jerome Powell (Illustration by The Real Deal with Getty)
    Fed hikes interest rates to 14-year high
    Fed hikes interest rates to 14-year high
    A24 CEO David Fenkel and 38 Commerce Street (Getty)
    Indie film studio exploring purchase of West Village theater
    Indie film studio exploring purchase of West Village theater
    New York AG Letitia James (Getty)
    NY AG pushes to criminalize deed theft
    NY AG pushes to criminalize deed theft
    RFR Holding’s Aby Rosen and 102 Greene Street (DXA Studio, Illustration by Kevin Cifuentes for The Real Deal with Getty Images)
    Aby Rosen’s RFR buys Soho retail asset for $32M, leading midsize i-sales
    Aby Rosen’s RFR buys Soho retail asset for $32M, leading midsize i-sales
    Joel Schreiber, WeWork’s first investor, under fire on multiple fronts
    Joel Schreiber, WeWork’s first investor, under fire on multiple fronts
    Joel Schreiber, WeWork’s first investor, under fire on multiple fronts
    arrow_forward_ios

    The Deal's newsletters give you the latest scoops, fresh headlines, marketing data, and things to know within the industry.