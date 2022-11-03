Open Menu

NYC buildings chief resigns amid gambling probe

Eric Ulrich was approached this week by Manhattan DA officials for questioning

New York /
Nov.November 03, 2022 12:45 PM
By Holden Walter-Warner
Former New York City Buildings Commissioner Eric Ulrich (Photo Illustration by Steven Dilakian for The Real Deal with Getty, Facebook/Michael Wang)

New York City’s buildings chief resigned after he was approached by investigators from the Manhattan district attorney’s office as part of an investigation into illegal gambling.

Eric Ulrich tendered his resignation as the Department of Buildings commissioner on Thursday morning. Mayor Eric Adams’ office said first deputy commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik will serve as acting commissioner and the agency will remain fully operational.

“This morning, Eric Ulrich tendered his resignation as DOB commissioner in an effort to, in his words, avoid ‘unnecessary distraction for the Adams administration,’” Adams’ press secretary Fabien Levy said in a statement. “We have accepted his resignation, appreciate him taking this step, and wish him well.”

Levy added that City Hall had no further knowledge of any investigation into Ulrich and would not comment further.

Ulrich’s resignation comes after investigators questioned him as part of a probe into illegal gambling. Authorities seized Ulrich’s phone, though he has not been accused of wrongdoing. The New York Times reported that his involvement in the case reportedly stems from conduct prior to his time in the Adams administration.

Read more

Adams, who took office in January, named Ulrich buildings commissioner in May. Ulrich served as a senior adviser to the mayor between January and his May appointment.

Prior to that, Ulrich was one of the few Republicans in the City Council. He represented southern Queens for 12 years and was a member of the Committee on Housing and Buildings. Toward the end of his tenure, he revealed struggles with alcoholism and his pursuit of sobriety.

In 2016, Ulrich notified the city’s Conflicts of Interest Board of gambling winnings from $5,000 to $47,999. An annual financial disclosure form reported by the New York Daily News also revealed $50,000 in winnings from the state lottery last year.

Four years ago, Ulrich penned a letter of support for reputed Bonanno crime associate Robert Pisani, who was being sentenced on federal charges for collecting an unlawful gambling debt. Pisani received a sentence of 30 months in federal prison. It’s not clear if the letter is a focus of the probe.

Ulrich and the Manhattan district attorney have not commented publicly on the investigation.

The buildings commissioner post has long been among the most difficult for mayors to fill. At one time, the position was limited to industry professionals, but finding someone with engineering credentials who could also manage a sprawling bureaucracy and modernize outdated practices and technology — and was willing to take the job — proved immensely challenging.

Mayor Bill de Blasio bucked the tradition of hiring professional engineers when he appointed Melanie La Rocca to head the agency in May 2019.




