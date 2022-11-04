A penthouse at Vornado Realty Trust’s 220 Central Park South sold for $72 million.

An undisclosed buyer picked up a 5,000-square-foot penthouse in the Billionaires’ Row tower, according to records reported by the Wall Street Journal. The full-floor unit sold for more than $14,000 per square foot.

The off-market deal is one of the most expensive sales of the year in New York City. The buyer didn’t stop at the penthouse, grabbing a smaller unit in the building for an additional $3 million.

The three-bedroom unit includes a 300-square-foot terrace. Because the unit wasn’t officially marketed, little is known about it beyond what was in Vornado’s offering plan for the building.

The Corcoran Group’s Deborah Kern, who leads sales at the tower, declined to comment to the Journal, while a spokesperson for Vornado could not be reached.

The Robert A.M. Stern-designed building features amenities including a private restaurant, an athletic club and a pool. The tower has been home to a number of massive deals this year and boasts the most expensive sale in U.S. history.

This summer, Canadian billionaire Daryl Katz paid $36 million for a condo on the 54th floor. The Edmonton Oilers owner also completed his deal in an off-market transaction, leaving much unknown about the pad.

At the start of the year, the family office of Joe Tsai was revealed to be the buyer of Daniel Och’s penthouse, which sold for $188 million. Blue Pool Capital’s purchase of the 73rd-floor unit was one of the most expensive in United States residential real estate history.

It didn’t claim the top spot, however — that distinction belongs to another buyer at 220 Central Park South. In 2019, Citadel founder Ken Griffin paid $238 million for a penthouse at the tower, shattering the national residential real estate record. Griffin scored the unit for slightly under its $250 million listing price.

At the end of the third quarter, Vornado disclosed the firm sold 107 units at the building, netting more than $3 billion in proceeds.

